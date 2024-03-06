- Bitcoin price slid 14% on Tuesday, triggering $1 billion in liquidations across the market.
- This massive liquidation event came after BTC swept the previous all-time high at $69,000 and set a new one at $69,387.
- Many altcoins have recovered from the recent crash, setting new higher highs.
Bitcoin (BTC) price action on Tuesday created a new all-time high at $69,387, but it was soon followed by a steep correction that triggered one of the biggest liquidation events. Despite such a fallout, BTC is very close to reaching the pre-crash levels. Surprisingly, the crypto market and its participants remain bullish.
Bitcoin’s double whammy and what comes next
When Bitcoin's price dropped nearly 6% on Monday, many investors saw this as a sign of a potential correction or a lower low setup. But on Tuesday, BTC bulls swept the previous ATH at $69,000 and set a new one at $69,387, cleaning out the bears. Quickly following this move, BTC crashed violently, shedding nearly 15% of its value in less than five hours, rinsing the late bulls. This price action was a classic example of a double whammy, where market participants on both sides were rinsed.
BTC/USDT 15-minute chart
The result? More than $1 billion worth of positions were liquidated, according to CoinGlass data.
Total liquidations chart
Typically, in uptrending markets, especially in crypto, there is a “flush” or a liquidation event where both the leverage and the funding rates are reset. This event, as the name suggests, clears out sidelined participants who entered the markets late and mostly based on the so-called FOMO.
Experienced traders leverage such events to catch the knife. While this is a risky move, if executed correctly, the rewards are skewed in their favor.
Here’s an example of a trader who used this liquidation event opportunity to open long positions on Solana (SOL).
May thy knife chip and shatter ~ pic.twitter.com/hZmwC9W5r8— Eugene Ng Ah Sio (@0xENAS) March 5, 2024
Hansolar, another crypto analyst, perfectly executed the knife-catching trade during Tuesday’s crash.
who bought the dip? pic.twitter.com/MEaS17xggz— hansolar (@hansolar21) March 6, 2024
What’s next for crypto?
Typically, liquidations like the one experienced on Tuesday often take time to pare the losses and gain traction before they fully recover. However, the current situation is different, especially considering that Bitcoin price has climbed roughly by $8.300 in the last 12 hours and currently trades below $68,000.
Ethereum (ETH) price has also soared up 12% since the crash and is currently sitting just below the $4,000 psychological level.
Altcoins, mostly meme coins, have seen an impressive recovery. Dogwifhat (WIF) has more than doubled in the past 14 hours. Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has shot up 80%, and Solana-based meme coin Myro (MYRO) has also registered a 161% gain in the last 12 hours.
Altcoin recovery post-crash
The chances of crypto markets retaining their bullishness are very high. Altcoins, in general, will not have massive returns. If Ethereum price establishes itself above $4,000 in a stable fashion, chances are the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector will make a huge comeback, especially after the altcoins in this sector noted a brief rally after Uniswap’s fee proposal decision in late February and early March.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
