- Solana price has pulled a classic ‘deviate and retrace’ move, indicating a retracement to $101.13.
- Investors can expect a bounce off the $105.51 or $101.13 support level to trigger a 52% upswing.
- A daily candlestick close below $101.27 will invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL.
Solana price showed promise last week as it broke above significant levels. However, the recent move below the same significant barriers indicates that a steep retracement awaits SOL before any bullish developments.
Solana price tries to break free
Solana price action between March 14 and April 2 saw the altcoin rally 83% in under three weeks to create a swing high at $143.53. This impressive upswing deviated above the $80.75 to $121.50 range set up between January 24 and February 7.
Often, the price action of assets tends to deviate above the formed range before heading back into the range to find a support floor and relaunch. For Solana price, a move into the range could see it tag the $105.51 support floor. Although unlikely, sometimes, SOL could tag the 50% retracement level at $101.13.
A retest of either of the mentioned barriers will provide sidelined buyers an opportunity to accumulate SOL at a discount and trigger the leg that pushes the market value higher. The resulting upswing is likely to propel Solana price back to retest the range high at $121.52. Clearing this blockade will open the path to $155.31, which would constitute a 52% gain for patient holders and sidelined buyers.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
As mentioned earlier, the correlation of altcoins with Bitcoin is extremely important. A flash crash for the big crypto could ruin a perfectly good setup Solana price. Under these circumstances, if SOL produces a daily candlestick close below $101.27, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. This development could see SOL crash by 20% to the tag the range low at $80.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Shiba Inu price will explode to $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next.
How Solana price will trade back above $130 very soon
Solana (SOL) price is on the cusp of breaking back above $130. Bulls and bears have been trading against each other in the distribution phase between $105 and $120 these past few days.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple builds momentum for a breakout
Ripple (XRP) price has been covering ground in its recovery from the significant drop at the beginning of April. The current uptrend is keeping above a green ascending trend line and showing no signs of weakness as bulls trading along the trend line prevent any bearish breakouts.
Can Cardano price rally to $1.6 after major strategic partnership
Cardano price seems to have undone the gains made following its breakout on March 23 as BTC crashed in the last two days. However, this downswing is a blessing in disguise for interested investors as it offers ADA at a discount.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.