Solana price has pulled a classic ‘deviate and retrace’ move, indicating a retracement to $101.13.

Investors can expect a bounce off the $105.51 or $101.13 support level to trigger a 52% upswing.

A daily candlestick close below $101.27 will invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL.

Solana price showed promise last week as it broke above significant levels. However, the recent move below the same significant barriers indicates that a steep retracement awaits SOL before any bullish developments.

Solana price tries to break free

Solana price action between March 14 and April 2 saw the altcoin rally 83% in under three weeks to create a swing high at $143.53. This impressive upswing deviated above the $80.75 to $121.50 range set up between January 24 and February 7.

Often, the price action of assets tends to deviate above the formed range before heading back into the range to find a support floor and relaunch. For Solana price, a move into the range could see it tag the $105.51 support floor. Although unlikely, sometimes, SOL could tag the 50% retracement level at $101.13.

A retest of either of the mentioned barriers will provide sidelined buyers an opportunity to accumulate SOL at a discount and trigger the leg that pushes the market value higher. The resulting upswing is likely to propel Solana price back to retest the range high at $121.52. Clearing this blockade will open the path to $155.31, which would constitute a 52% gain for patient holders and sidelined buyers.

SOL/USDT 1-day chart

As mentioned earlier, the correlation of altcoins with Bitcoin is extremely important. A flash crash for the big crypto could ruin a perfectly good setup Solana price. Under these circumstances, if SOL produces a daily candlestick close below $101.27, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. This development could see SOL crash by 20% to the tag the range low at $80.67