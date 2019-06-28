Back in February, Weiss stated that Cardano has the capability of overtaking EOS as the most preferred platform for dApps.

Cardano is well-known for investing a lot of time and resources into research, testing and creation.

Weiss Ratings, one of the leading providers of ratings for cryptocurrencies, stocks and mutual funds, has once again endorsed Cardano as one of the top cryptocurrency projects in the world. Weiss particularly highlighted Cardano’s practice of ensuring quality and high standards of the decentralized apps (dApps) it powers. They believe that Cardano will inevitably gain more success in the sector.

They tweeted:

“ADA’s commitment to high-assurance code and thorough testing before release means its #dApps will rest atop a solid foundation. Emphasis on security while transitioning to #PoS is unique to the project. These features may ensure its sustainability & market dominance.”

Back in February, Weiss stated that they were cautiously optimistic about Cardano overtaking EOS as the most preferred platform for dApps.

“Cardano is one of the best projects in the space, and also one of the cheapest cryptos out there. Led by Charles Hoskinson, Cardano largely stays away from the press and hype, keeping its focus deep into providing a ripe environment and climate for dApps.”

Many people have reacted positively to this, saying that instead of just focussing on blatant marketing and press fame, Cardano is well-known for investing a lot of time and resources into research, testing and creation. One of the responders, Alexander (@AlexHPuta), pointed out that the Cardano team comprises of 25 Ph.D. holders and are specifically focused on creating a “3rd generation blockchain to solve 5 major obstacles: scalability, interoperability, security, sustainability & governance. They are building a ‘spaceship’ of future blockchain.”