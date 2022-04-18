A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Weekly Altcoin Spotlight: MTL, FTT, ZRX shows massive bullish potential
ApeCoin price spells trouble despite growing interest
ApeCoin price has failed to recover its losses over the past two weeks. Analysts have a bearish outlook on ApeCoin and predict a further drop in the metaverse token.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos perform bullish correction
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level briefly, indicating that history is repeating. The last two times BTC swept this barrier, a massive upswing with gains is what followed. Therefore, this can be considered a buying opportunity.
No, Bitcoin will not surpass $300,000 in 2022
Technical analyst Benjamin Cowen explains how the logarithmic regression bands have been able to predict Bitcoin price action. Based on this technical indicator, BTC price upside potential is limited to $100,000 - $120,000.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.