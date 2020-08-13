Waves Technical Analysis: WAVES/USD massive 63% price explosion takes waves to $3.47 after Binance announcement

WAVES/USD got a USDT-margined perpetual futures contract on Binance and has exploded in value.

The trading volume of WAVES also has seen a significant increase.

As the time of writing, WAVES is breaking out above $3.47 after a gigantic 63% price surge within just hours of the announcement from Binance. Waves is now close to the high at $3.54 established in May 2019.

WAVES/USD daily chart

Not much can be said about the daily chart, clearly, WAVES is extremely bullish right now and facing very little resistance to the upside. The RSI is heavily overextended at 91 points but FOMO is simply too strong. The massive increase in trading volume in the past two days indicate the bullish breakout is real.