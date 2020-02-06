Warren Buffet had already shown interest with TRON as Justin Sun Gifts another USD 4.6 million in TRX.

TRON CEO Justin Sun has revealed details of his long-awaited dinner with the world-famous investor Warren Buffet.

The meeting took place yesterday as part of the 20th-anniversary charity launch hosted by Buffet. There were previous reports in June that Sun won a chance to have dinner with Buffet after paying USD 4.6 million to seal the auction bid on eBay. It was said that this was going to be used as an opportunity to promote TRON and cryptocurrencies to the Buffet who is a critic of Bitcoin. From the excerpts of the dinner released so far on Twitter, this appears CEO Sun did a decent job.

Is there any potential opportunities for Buffet with Sun. Potentially, after the reports suggested his attempts to impress Buffet worked. Supporters of TRON are certainly in a bullish mood as the altcoin trades 7.91% higher today.

TRX/USD 1-Hour Chart