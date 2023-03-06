Ether’s 78% price recovery since July 2022 is at risk of exhaustion due to an unconvincing volume profile.
The price of Ethereum’s native token, Ether, has recovered 78% since June 2022. But this doesn’t guarantee further upside, particularly with declining trading volumes suggesting that the risk of a major correction is high.
Ether volume profile drops 90% since March 2020
A “volume profile” indicator displays trading activity across prices, with the blue indicating buying volume and the yellow indicating sell volume.
Illustration of a volume profile bar. Source: TradingView
In March 2020, when the market bottomed, Ether’s volume profile on a weekly chart showed about 160 million ETH trades across the $85–$270 price range. At the time, the selling volume was greater than the buying volume by around 4 million ETH.
But Ether buying volume regained momentum after ETH price rallied above $270 in July 2020.
Notably, between July 2020 and November 2020, the Ether volume profile displayed about 64.25 million ETH trades across the $270–$450 range, with buying volume exceeding selling volume by almost 1 million ETH.
ETH/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView
The price-volume trend remained largely synchronous with one another until November 2021, when ETH/USD reached its record high at around $4,950.
In other words, most traders purchased Ether as its price climbed, illustrating their confidence in the longevity of the bullish reversal that followed the March 2020 crash.
However, that confidence is missing in the 2023 Ether market rebound.
2022 ETH price bottom differs from two years ago
At first, the Ether volume profile at the beginning of it price recovery in June 2022 from $900 shows 12.50 million ETH trades, down more than 90% from March 2020.
But despite a 75% price recovery, fewer traders have been participating in Ether’s potential bottom this time around when compared with the beginning of the 2020 bull market.
What’s further concerning is the rising sell-volumes during the current ETH price rebound.
For instance, the red horizontal line in the daily chart below, dubbed the “point of control,” or POC — which represents the area with the most open trading positions — shows a net 8.21 million ETH volume of around $1,550, with sellers exceeding buyers by 170,000 ETH trades.
ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView
In other words, ETH’s ongoing price recovery might not have the legs it did in March 2020, especially when coupled with the overall volume profile decline over the past two years.
Most Ether investors are still in profit
More downside cues for Ether come from one of Ethereum’s widely monitored on-chain metrics that tracks the percentage of ETH’s circulating supply in profit.
As of March 6, about 65% of ETH was bought at a lower price. In other words, investors’ probability of securing profits remains high in the event of a significant price drop.
Ether circulating supply in profit. Source: Glassnode
Therefore, Ether price could see the real bottom if the supply in profit falls below 30% (green zone), which would reflect previous market cycles and the March 2020 bottom, as shown in the chart above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto markets stay flat after Silvergate crisis, an opportunity in disguise or troubled waters?
Cryptocurrency markets saw a sudden sell-off on March 2 as a slew of companies, including Coinbase, Paxos, Galaxy and others, dropped Silvergate as their banking partner. As a result, the banking giant’s stock price fell by 66% between March 1 and March 3.
Ethereum price to crash deeper after crypto companies abandon Silvergate
Ethereum price lacks directional bias as it trades in a tight range after a sudden collapse on March 2. The likelihood of a continuation of this bearish trend is high, considering the weakness in the market and investor sentiment, which is largely bearish-to-neutral.
Here’s how Babel Finance plans to repay $766 million to creditors through stablecoin ‘Recovery Coin’
Babel Finance owes $766 million to creditors after running an order-book deficit of $766 million using customer funds. The company’s proprietary trading desk lost customer funds to risky trading activities that Babel attributes to co-founder Wang Li.
Charles Hoskinson responds to critique on Cardano’s governance calling out FUD
Web3 advisors criticized Cardano’s decentralized governance. Charles Hoskinson called out the Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt caused by the comments in the crypto community.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.