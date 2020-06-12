- XVG/USD has achieved a new 2020-high after hitting $0.0062.
- Verge is inside a strong daily uptrend and could continue to climb further.
Verge has been trading inside a daily uptrend for the last two months recovering from the massive crash on March 12. Verge hit a low of $0.0015 on March 13 and it’s currently trading at $0.0062 at the time of writing, a 312% price increase over a span of three months.
XVG/USD daily chart
Bulls are obviously extremely happy with the performance of XVG in the past few months. Today on June 12, XVG is having another massive bull break after obliterating the high of 2020 at $0.0051. The daily MACD is, of course, bullish and XVG is trading comfortably above the 12-EMA at $0.0051.
XVG/USD 4-hour chart
XVG has been in an uptrend on the 4-hour chart almost since March. Bears have not managed to change the trend, but they were close a few times. Bulls are not facing many resistance levels until $0.0079 which means the bullish momentum can continue easily even though RSI levels are overextended on most time frames including the 4-hour chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
