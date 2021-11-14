VeChain price still eyes $0.20 as VET bulls continue defending critical support

- VeChain price looks north despite the reversal from half-yearly highs.
- VET bulls remain hopeful while above the key $0.1490 support.
- VET’s path of least resistance appears to the upside amid bullish RSI.
VeChain price has entered a phase of bullish consolidation following a pullback from six-month highs of $0.1898, as VET buyers catch a breather before contemplating the next leg higher.
Despite the recent listless performance in VeChain price, bulls remain motivated by the upbeat forecasts from the industry experts.
Lately, Justin Bennet, a cryptocurrency analyst, tweeted out that “#Bitcoin above $65,000 = $1.60 $VET by December, IMO. If December peaks short of that and the cycle runs until March 2022, #VET is likely in the $2 - $3 range.”
The sentiment around VeChain also remains underpinned by its increased adoption, as a growing list of apps has been developed using the VeChainThor public blockchain. Markets opine that VeChain’s blockchain technology is built to solve real-world problems, especially in the face of a supply chain crisis grappling with the global economy.
VeChain price yearns for acceptance above $0.1650
VeChain’s daily chart shows that VET price is struggling to build on Saturday’s minor rebound, as sellers continue to lurk near $0.1650.
A firm break above the latter could revive the bullish interests, helping kickstart a fresh upswing towards the six-month highs.
The next stop for VET bulls will be seen at the $0.20 round figure. Further up, VET optimists could challenge the levels not seen since May 12 at around $0.22.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading flat, at the time of writing, explaining the ongoing side trend in the coin. Although, the risks remain skewed to the upside, as the leading indicator continues to sit above the 50.00 level.
VET/USD: Daily chart
VeChain’s bullish potential will likely remain intact so long as the price manages to hold above the critical support around $0.1490, where the recent range lows coincide with the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) and the rising trendline support.
If the latter gives way on a daily closing basis, then a steep drop towards the bullish 50-DMA at $0.1277 will be on VET sellers’ radars.
A dense cluster of healthy support levels around $0.12 aligns further south, which comprises the 100 and 200-DMAs.
All in all, the path of least resistance for VET price appears to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price targets record highs once above this key hurdle, Taproot upgrade in focus
The renewed upside in Bitcoin kicked in from near the $62,500 region, as BTC buyers jumped in, in anticipation of the Taproot upgrade on November 14. BTC bulls need acceptance above $65,500 to target record highs once again.
XLM price at a critical juncture amid impending golden cross
Stellar Lumens maintains its bearish momentum starting out a fresh week on Sunday, although hovers within Friday’s trading range between $0.40-$0.36. XLM price challenges critical daily support line. A golden cross could be in the offing.
VeChain price still eyes $0.20 as VET bulls continue defending critical support
VeChain price looks north despite the reversal from half-yearly highs. VET bulls remain hopeful while above the key $0.1490 support. VET’s path of least resistance appears to the upside amid bullish RSI.
Litecoin price looks to $300 and beyond amid a potential bull flag
Litecoin bulls look to fight back control, with eyes on the six-month top. LTC price spots a bull flag on the 12H chart, awaits confirmation. RSI stalls its descent while above 50.00, underpinning the buying mood.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.