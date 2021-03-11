VeChain Price Forecast: VET’s bullish consolidation suggests completion of a 75% bull rally

- VeChain price is on track to hit its 75% target at $0.083.
- Supporting this upswing is the bull flag pattern formed on the 4-hour chart.
- A decisive close above $0.064 will trigger a 45% upswing.
VeChain price hints at a continuation of its uptrend as it consolidates in a bullish pattern on a 4-hour chart.
VeChain price vies new all-time highs
Vechain price has been forming a series of higher highs and higher lows since December 26, 2020. By drawing trendlines along these pivot points, an ascending parallel channel seems to evolve.
On February 28, VET formed a bottom as it tapped the channel’s lower trendline at $0.036. Since then, VET has seen a considerable surge in bullish momentum that has catapulted it by 87% to a new all-time high at $0.068.
Therefore, this technical formation suggests that VeChain price could ascend 75% towards the upper trendline around $0.083.
VET/USDT 12-hour chart
Adding credence to the bullish outlook is VET’s bullish pattern on the 4-hour chart. VeChain price has been forming lower highs and lower lows after a 45% upswing to a new all-time high. VET seems to be in a “bull flag” formation, especially if the initial spike in price is considered as a “flag pole” and the consolidation that followed it as a “flag.”
This setup projects a 45% upswing, which is the flag pole’s length added to the breakout point at $0.064. The target puts VET price at $0.092. A decisive 4-four candlestick close above the flag will confirm VeChain’s bullish breakout and suggest the start of a bull rally.
VET/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator has flashed a sell sign in the form of a green nin candlestick on the 12-hour chart. Hence, a continuation of selling pressure here could lead to a downward breakout of the flag, which would invalidate the bullish outlook. In such a situation, VeChain price could be expected to drop 8% to $0.054.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Stellar breaks key support line but bears need validation from 50-day SMA
Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) stays depressed around $0.4070, down 0.50% intraday, during the initial trading on Thursday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair extends the previous day’s pullback, also breaking an ascending trend line from early January, amid easing RSI
Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48. ADA remains significantly bullish in the short and long-terms.
The Graph Price Prediction: GRT is headed lower in the short-term
The Graph price gained over 1,100% between January and February, closing positive for seven straight weeks. Although a sharp 55% decline followed the tremendous bull rally, a continuation of the uptrend does not seem likely. GRT rebound from February 23 low is corrective.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.