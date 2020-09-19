- The alliance includes companies like Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Walmart.
- The new active addresses on VET has been on a steady decline.
VeChain Foundation took a huge step towards mainstream adoption by joining the China Animal Health And Food Safety Alliance as a council member. In the process, it became the only blockchain technology provider in the alliance and will be offering technical and infrastructure support. The alliance includes companies like Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Walmart.
VeChain stated that they would be using their platform to create a farm-to-table traceability system” across China by building upon the existing Food Trust system.
All enterprise members of the alliance will be capable of logging key processes of food products onto the blockchain in an immutable and secured way, bridging trust between consumers and the enterprises. Traceability can start from cultivation, processing, packaging, logistics, to retail and more.
VET/USD daily chart
VET/USD strung together five straight bullish days before fumbling at the $0.0145 resistance line. Since then, the price has dropped to $0.014. We don’t think that the price is going to fall below the bullish flag formation. It will probably bounce up from the $0.0135 support line and jump to the flag's upper line. The MACD shows that the market momentum is still bullish, so a break above the flag is expected.
VET new active addresses
The new active addresses on VET have been on a steady decline, which has caused the price to go down. However, becoming a council member will attract more users, which will improve the price in the long-term.
VET social volume
Social volume is another helpful metric that can help predict positive price movement. Usually, a spike in social volume causes a spike in the price. Whether the move is upwards or downwards depends solely on whether the story being circulated is positive or negative. There has been a reasonable spike on social volume, which has prompted the price goes up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
