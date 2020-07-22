Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong believes cryptocurrencies are the next phase in the evolution of the global monetary system.

He said that the US government’s policies in fighting the current crisis would boost Bitcoin's case.

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, said that cryptocurrencies are the next phase in the evolution of the global monetary system. However, he warned new traders that it’s not a way to get rich quickly. Armstrong took to Twitter to say that many people are uncomfortable with the US government’s policies in fighting the economic fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to him, this scenario will boost the case for Bitcoin.

The Coinbase head said people don’t believe printing money is a viable solution to an economic crisis. They intuitively understand that if a nation wants growth and wealth creation, then something of value needs to be produced. Despite Armstrong’s belief that everyone should buy Bitcoin, he said that cryptocurrency investments involve risks and warned traders to proceed with caution.

The cryptoeconomy is just getting started. Freedom and opportunity can be found on its frontier. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) July 16, 2020

Pointing to Bitcoin’s hard-capped supply of 21 million coins, Armstrong said people would seek an alternative monetary system that they can trust. He added that the best way to start taking part in the “cryptoeconomy” is to earn or buy some BTC.