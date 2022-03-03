US Treasury to closely monitor crypto sector to prevent Russia from bypassing sanctions

- A group of Senate Democrats has outlined concerns regarding the potential use of digital assets by Russia to avoid sanctions.
- Yellen stated that the US will continue to monitor the cryptocurrency sector.
- The Treasury believes that crypto is not the only sector where things can be evaded.
The United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated the US will monitor the potential use of cryptocurrencies by Russia to avoid sanctions. This comes after several Senate Democrats raised concerns about the use of the new asset class for evading sanctions.
Senate Democrats seek clarity on crypto amid sanctions
A group of Senate Democrats has sent a letter to the Treasury to seek more information on what the Treasury Department is doing to ensure that cryptocurrencies are not being utilized for the purpose of bypassing sanctions against Russia.
Lawmakers, including Elizabeth Warren and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, raised concerns that some cryptocurrency firms may not be complying with the new rules. They further asked for more detailed information on how regulators will monitor and enforce restrictions that the US has imposed on Russia following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine.
The group of Democrats further highlighted that cryptocurrency trading has skyrocketed since the sanctions were announced. Bitcoin price has risen significantly, over 16% in the past two days.
The senators requested more information about the easy Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is working with government officials to check whether there are additional tools needed and for ensuring compliance.
Yellen stated that while cryptocurrency is often mentioned, it does not seem to be the only channel where sanctions can be evaded.
Although many major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinbase and Kraken have refused a request from the Ukraine Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov to block Russian addresses, they are complying with applicable sanctions against Russia.
Leading crypto exchange Binance stated that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure that the firm takes action against those that have had sanctions levied against them. The exchange further stated that it will be happy to apply additional actions if sanctions are further widened.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hits major resistance before BTC begins a 20% price spike
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
Dogecoin underperforms against Shiba Inu, DOGE struggles against $0.14 resistance
Dogecoin price has moved over 13% higher from Monday’s open but was halted against a strong Ichimoku resistance level. Despite the rejection, DOGE is still up nearly 10% from the Monday open.
Cardano price fails to recover despite hitting new all-time high in total value locked
The Ethereum-killer Cardano network hit a key milestone when its total value locked crossed $133.39 million. Despite high development activity and a new all-time high in TVL, Cardano price struggled to recover. Total value locked on the Cardano network hit a new all-time high today at $133.39 million.
XRP coiled and ready to spring more than 33% despite continued SEC concerns
XRP price action was rejected from completing an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout on Monday and Tuesday but continued to push higher closes. XRP is now in between a constricted zone of support and resistance. A clear breakout has yet to occur but could be imminent.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.