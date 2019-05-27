US presidential candidate accepting crypto as funds

The White Company will implement the process.

Presidential candidate Eric Swalwell is aiming to gain support from the millennials.

Fourth-term Member of Congress from California’s Bay Area Eric Swalwell is receiving funds in cryptocurrencies to boost his presidential bid in the upcoming US 2020 elections. Popularly known as “The Snapchat King of Congress,” Swalwell is aiming to gain support from the millennials. He is the founder and chairman emeritus of Future Forum, a Congressional caucus of House Democrats that focuses on millennial’s opportunities and issues.

Swalwell is utilizing the blockchain technology provider The White Company to implement the process. He said:

“Blockchain can change the world if we let it. So much of our public life now exists online, and there’s no reason to believe we can’t extend this further into our democracy and our economy – from exercising our right to vote, to how we look at cryptocurrency.”

The White Company’s offerings for the campaign include stablecoins, a fiat on/off ramp, a crypto exchange, wallet, merchant processing product and a Visa or MasterCard prepaid option in 10 supported currencies.

