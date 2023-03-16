Senator Michael Bennet said crypto was not “even as stable as the marijuana industry,” questioning Signature Bank's ability to service digital asset firms but not dispensaries.
Speaking at a March 16 hearing of the Senate Finance Committee, Bennet brought up the recent closure of the crypto-friendly Signature Bank with lawmakers and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a discussion of U.S. President Joe Biden’s FY 2024 budget. The Colorado senator drew a comparison between the relationship of banks and crypto companies to that of institutions and marijuana dispensaries — a legal service in many U.S. states that is “frozen out of the financial system”.
“Signature Bank failed and almost a fifth of its deposits came from crypto,” said Bennet. “They’re not allowed to do anything with marijuana, but apparently they can lay 20% of this on crypto — a notoriously unstable [...] thing that nobody here even understands and where the value of the assets can soar and collapse.”
According to Bennet, crypto was not “even as stable as the marijuana industry”, implying it may have been a factor in the collapse of Signature Bank. However, Signature board member and former U.S. Representative Barney Frank said there was no issue regarding solvency at the time the New York Department of Financial Services took control of the bank on March 12.
The failure of Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Bank and their ties to crypto firms have been part of discussions among industry experts, regulators, and lawmakers addressing the potential impact on the U.S. financial system. Many in the crypto and blockchain space have suggested that government officials were looking to ‘de-bank’ crypto companies, which could have far-reaching implications.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum layer-2 Arbitrum’s most awaited airdrop of 2023 is expected on March 23
Arbitrum, one of the largest Ethereum layer-2 scaling solutions, has announced its airdrop scheduled for March 23. The Arbitrum Foundation said that ARB will be airdropped to community members and DAOs.
US government’s request to halt Binance’s acquisition of Voyager turned down, what does this mean for BNB?
The world’s largest exchange by trade volume made a $1 billion bid to acquire bankrupt crypto lender Voyager. This acquisition faced opposition from the US government and regulators citing regulatory hurdles.
Chainlink price holding good cards for a push higher with 13% of profit nearby
Chainlink (LINK) price has had a rough trading session after bulls could not push the price action above the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).
This is why AVAX price is looking at a 25% rise despite crashing below $16
AVAX price followed the broader market’s lead, as the altcoin posted a red candle on the chart on Wednesday. The extremely high volatility in the crypto market is the result of the ongoing banking crisis in the United States as well as the rally noted by the market following the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.