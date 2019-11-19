- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network will be combating money laundering and safeguard the country’s financial system.
- Travel rule requires companies to conduct full verification of customers and all involved in transactions of $3,000 and higher.
The U.S. government will be strictly enforcing the rules on cryptocurrencies similarly to the standards recommended by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has reconfirmed that its “Travel” rule applies to cryptocurrencies. This department will strictly enforce anti-money laundering (AML) rules on cryptocurrencies, according to the Director Kenneth Blanco.
FINCEN is a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury with its aim to be combating money laundering and safeguard the country’s financial system from illicit use. The bureau requires cryptocurrency firms engaged in money service businesses, including crypto exchanges and wallet service providers, to share information about their customers.
Specifically, the “Travel” rule requires them to verify their customers’ identities, identify the original parties and beneficiaries of fund transfers that are $3,000 or higher, and transmit that information to counterparties if they exist.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD starts recovery after two bearish days?
After a second straight bearish day wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $8,170.75 to $8,122.85, the bulls have started the recovery process in the early hours of Wednesday. BTC/USD finds strong support at $8,110 and $7,900.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD $0.26 and $0.28 hurdles must come down
The last couple of days have been tough on many cryptocurrencies including XRP. Ripple remained depressed following the slide on Friday. The weekend session was characterized by low trading activity leading to consolidation between $0.26 and $0.27.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD extends the decline below $180.00
Ethereum, now the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $19.3 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $174.62, though it is still 3.5% lower from this time on Monday.
Report: Majority Chinese companies falsely claim of using blockchain technology
According to a Chinese news program Focus Report, around 32,000 Chinese companies claim to be using blockchain technology. Reportedly, the number is not even 10% of that. CCTV, a state television broadcaster in ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.