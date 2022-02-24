- Uniswap price continues to underperform its peers and the aggregate market.
- Bulls appear to have disappeared or abandoned UNI.
- Limited upside potential exists, but support may be developing.
Uniswap price action has been some of the most bearish and worst-performing of the past year. UNI is close to 80% below its all-time highs, but a mean reversion trade may be imminent.
Uniswap price action is highly oversold and likely to experience a mean reversion spike higher
Uniswap price may experience a bullish relief rally due to a combination of time cycles and overextended losses. Since the all-time high of $45 was formed on May 3, 2021, UNI has been in a downtrend. The length of the downtrend is nearly 300 days long – which is essential from a time cycle perspective.
In Gann Analysis, one of the most influential Inner Year Cycles is the 270-day cycle. It is the third most-powerful Inner Year Cycle. Gann wrote that there is a very high probability that an instrument will find a major swing high/low during this cycle, beginning a new 90-day cycle to end the full year.
Because of the 270-day cycle, Uniswap price has an extremely high probability of reversing and creating a new bullish trend – or, at the very least, a robust corrective move.
The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system compliments the Gann Analysis from a price action perspective. The current weekly candlestick for Uniswap price is developing into a powerful reversal pattern known as a bullish hammer. But more importantly are the large, consecutive gaps between the bodies of the weekly candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen. At the very least, a violent and swift move to the Tenkan-Sen at $14 is almost inevitable.
UNI/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
However, downside risks do remain for Uniswap price. The extended 2021 Volume Profile and 2022 Volume Profile show very thinly traded volume between $9.00 and $5.00. If $9.00 fails to hold as support, bears may push UNI down the 100% Fibonacci retracement near $6.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
