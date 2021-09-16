- Uniswap price has been on an exponential rise for the past 48 hours.
- This ascent triggered MRI to flash a sell signal, which will pause the ascent.
- A 20% upswing to $31.39 is likely after a minor retracement.
Uniswap price tried to undo the September 7 crash in the last 48 hours but is currently experiencing a slowdown. As the buyers recuperate, UNI is likely to go on another explosive uptrend.
Uniswap price opts for a tactical timeout
Uniswap price created a triple bottom pattern above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $21.485. The resulting price action pushed UNI by 28% to $27.49. This sudden growth has triggered the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) to flash a sell signal in the form of a red ‘one’ on the 6-hour chart. This technical formation forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
Therefore, investors can expect Uniswap price to retrace to $26.87 or $25.47. Doing so will allow the buyers to recuperate and come back stronger.
The resulting upswing will push UNI to the September 17 swing high at $27.63 and make a run toward the range high at $30.02.
In some cases, Uniswap price might even tag $31.39 or $31.77. This ascent constitutes a roughly 20% gain.
UNI/USDT 6-hour chart
Regardless of the optimism around Uniswap price, if the bulls fail to defend the retracement at $25.47, it will indicate a weakness among buyers and increased selling pressure.
If this move were to occur, market participants could expect UNI to retest the $23.85 support floor. A breakdown of this barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a further descent or consolidation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price crash incoming as support weakens
XRP price faces a substantial move to the south if support does not hold. The near-term support on the $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is the triple-bottom at $1.04.
Ethereum bears to pounce on ETH bulls, -15% drop in crosshairs
Ethereum price jumped +4.57% yesterday and is presently up nearly +3% today. The new weekly highs come as Ethereum hits some significant resistance levels in the Ichimoku system. Failure to cross and hold above ...
Bitcoin bulls get overconfident, but BTC faces strong resistance
Since Monday, Bitcoin price has made some impressive moves, driving higher from the Monday lows of $43,444 to the current weekly high at $46,134. Bulls have pushed Bitcoin price higher with little resistance or retracement.
Axie Infinity hints at 16% upswing despite AXS sideways price action
Axie Infinity (AXS) price action is range trading, with a 18% bandwidth. A surplus bullish element with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) coming into play below the current price is helping buyers gain traction and wash out sellers on ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.