Uniswap price on the verge of new all-time highs as key indicator flashes various sell signals

- Uniswap price is ready for new all-time highs as it faces weak resistance ahead.
- A key indicator has presented two strong buy signals in favor of UNI.
- Uniswap continues leading the decentralized exchanges industry.
Uniswap has been trading in a robust daily uptrend for months and aims for yet another leg up to new all-time highs. The digital asset faces weak resistance above its current price, and several indicators show it will crack $35 soon.
Uniswap price on the brink of a massive breakout
The TD Sequential indicator has presented a buy signal on the 6-hour and 9-hour charts. Considering there is weak resistance above $31, Uniswap price could quickly climb to its previous all-time high at $34.88.
UNI Buy Signals
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows practically no barriers on the way up beside the range between $31.93 and $32.33 with 15 million UNI in volume. A breakout above this point should drive Uniswap price towards $35 and up to $43.58 at the 127.2% Fibonacci level.
UNI IOMAP chart
On the other hand, if the bears somehow manage to push Uniswap below a critical support area between $29.2 and $27.3, the digital asset will most likely fall to new lows.
UNI/USD daily chart
The 78.6% Fibonacci level is located at $28, which coincides with the strong support area indicated by the IOMAP chart. The next support level is located all the way down at $22.7 at the 61.8 Fib level.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
The cryptocurrency market is relatively quiet towards the end of the European session on Thursday. Bitcoin is displaying some semblance of stability after the rejection from highs above $57,000.
XLM will see a 20% correction unless the buyers can prevent it
Stellar has been trading below a key resistance level on the 12-hour chart, which has prevented the digital asset from advancing any further. Bears have finally taken the upper hand and aim to drive Stellar price down to $0.32.
JP Morgan's SEC approved cryptocurrency product could function as a Bitcoin ETF
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States has given the go-ahead to JP Morgan to launch a Bitcoin exposure basket. The new product will work as a getaway for clients wishing to participate in virtual currency trading indirectly.
ADA struggles to recover and must hold key support to prevent 16% correction
Cardano has been trading sideways for the past week and must defend a critical support level yet again. Failure to stay above this point would lead ADA into a significant pullback below $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.