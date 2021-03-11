Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe

Uniswap price on the verge of new all-time highs as key indicator flashes various sell signals

  • Uniswap price is ready for new all-time highs as it faces weak resistance ahead.
  • A key indicator has presented two strong buy signals in favor of UNI.
  • Uniswap continues leading the decentralized exchanges industry.

Uniswap has been trading in a robust daily uptrend for months and aims for yet another leg up to new all-time highs. The digital asset faces weak resistance above its current price, and several indicators show it will crack $35 soon.  

Uniswap price on the brink of a massive breakout

The TD Sequential indicator has presented a buy signal on the 6-hour and 9-hour charts. Considering there is weak resistance above $31, Uniswap price could quickly climb to its previous all-time high at $34.88.

uni price

UNI Buy Signals

The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows practically no barriers on the way up beside the range between $31.93 and $32.33 with 15 million UNI in volume. A breakout above this point should drive Uniswap price towards $35 and up to $43.58 at the 127.2% Fibonacci level.

uni price

UNI IOMAP chart

On the other hand, if the bears somehow manage to push Uniswap below a critical support area between $29.2 and $27.3, the digital asset will most likely fall to new lows.

uni price

UNI/USD daily chart

The 78.6% Fibonacci level is located at $28, which coincides with the strong support area indicated by the IOMAP chart. The next support level is located all the way down at $22.7 at the 61.8 Fib level. 

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

