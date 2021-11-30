Uniswap price eyes 20% upswing if UNI can clear this crucial barrier

- Uniswap price is on a journey to retest $25 after the recent downswing.
- On-chain metrics hint at smooth sailing ride apart from the massive resistance at $20.84.
- A daily close below $17.75 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Uniswap price reverses its downtrend and is on its way to set up higher highs. The bullishness around UNI comes as investors are expecting t UNI price to see a quick run-up as the crypto market also sees a minor upswing.
Uniswap price to continue its ascent
Uniswap price has rallied roughly 11% over the past 24 hours after it sliced through the $18.73 swing low. This upswing is likely to fill the Fair Value Gap (FVG) that extends up to $21.13 and make a run at the $22.36 resistance level.
The buy stop liquidity resting above these highs will be the market makers’ first target. Beyond this area is another FVG, extending from $22.49 to $24.51. So, investors can expect UNI to breeze through this area with ease. Resting above the $24.78 is another set of buy stops that the market makers will target.
This run-up will constitute a 20% surge in Uniswap price.
UNI/USDT 4-hour chart
The technicals are pointing at a bullish outlook for Uniswap price, and on-chain metrics also hint at a similar outlook. Take, for example, the 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) model.
This on-chain metric is used to determine the average profit/loss of investors that purchased UNI over the past month. Since this indicator is hovering around -5%, it indicates that investors are at a loss. This area is where market participants accumulate the assets, suggesting it is an excellent place to see UNI price grow.
UNI 365-day MVRV chart
While things are looking up for Uniswap price, there is one hindrance that bulls will face in its upward journey. IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model shows a massive cluster of underwater investors at $20.84. Here, roughly 6,680 addresses purchased nearly 183 million of UNI.
These “Out of the Money” investors are likely to pose a threat to the upswing as they could sell their holdings to breakeven. Therefore, clearing this level will remove the sell-side pressure and trigger an upswing for Uniswap price.
UNI IOMAP chart
A rejection at $20.84 that results in Uniswap price correcting to $18.73 will be questionable and indicate that sellers are running amok. In such a situation, if UNI produces a daily close below $17.76, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price eyes 20% upswing if UNI can clear this crucial barrier
Uniswap price reverses its downtrend and is on its way to set up higher highs. The bullishness around UNI comes as investors are expecting t UNI price to see a quick run-up as the crypto market also sees a minor upswing. A daily close below $17.75 ...
Three major overlooked factors why Ethereum price is about to skyrocket
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the second-largest cryptocurrency registered a new all-time high on November 10. Although ETH has been moving sideways, a few factors suggest that the token may be preparing for a massive take-off.
Solana price to trigger a 15% upswing as SOL retests crucial support level
Solana price appears to be making a comeback after it slipped into a steep correction since its all-time high on November 7. This downswing has stopped after retesting a crucial support level and is on a journey to head higher.
Crypto exchange Kraken lists Shiba Inu, kickstarting SHIB price recovery
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced that it will support the popular meme-based token Shiba Inu starting November 30. The digital asset trading platform has already begun accepting deposits of SHIB.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?