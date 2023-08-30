UNI price unfazed despite positive development in Uniswap class action lawsuit at SDNY court

Share:

Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the SDNY has dismissed the putative class action against Uniswap protocol.

The platform had been pursued for liability on damage caused by third-party misuse of software code.

It entailed allegations that they were responsible for plaintiffs being harmed in a rug pull engineered by scam token issuers.

Uniswap (UNI) price remains bearish, with the gloom overshadowing a recent positive development in the case involving Uniswap Labs. The matter touches on issues such as foreseeable harm responsibility for third-party misuse and damage.

Uniswap gets a positive break in court

Uniswap Labs has secured a victory in a lawsuit that users filed against the decentralized exchange (DEX). It happened that a cohort of the protocol's users claimed it was dealing with securities advertised as digital assets. With the plaintiff calling out Uniswap protocol for securities law violation, the legitimacy of its tokens was put to the stand.

The litigation was longstanding, with the outcome coming after multiple hearings with the network's regulatory compliance coming into question. Among the plaintiffs, Nessa Riley claims to have lost $10,400 because Uniswap failed to investigate assets on its platform, leaving users susceptible to scammers. With this, allegations of the protocol running a swindle or "pump-and-dump" scheme sprouted.

SDNY court rules in favor of Uniswap

On August 30, the Southern District of New York (SDNY) court decided to dismiss the lawsuit because "software misuse does not create liability for developers."

More broadly, senior counsel and director of global regulatory matters at ConsenSys Software, Bill Hughes, who supports the court's decision, says today's outcome could have a huge influence on crypto regulation, perhaps more intricately than the recent partial victory of XRP against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

I'm beginning to like Judge Failla very, very much. Look at this shade she throws at the SEC: "ERC-20s may or may not be securities. Dunno, neither the courts nor Congress have said anything on the subject."



Savage. pic.twitter.com/7LpVEoXnYI — Bill Hughes : wchughes.eth (@BillHughesDC) August 30, 2023

His stance on the court's ruling is that:

A trading software/crypto exchange can't be liable for customer losses emerging from third-party token issuers.

Impact of SDNY ruling on DeFi platforms

While the decision bodes well for decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, it may have set precedence for regulatory rubbles, prompting projects in the same line of work to defend their decentralized statuses during times of legal challenges. Such a position could change how legislators oversee the industry.

Impact on Uniswap price

Meanwhile, while the decision has sent resounding excitement among UNI community members, the hype has not influenced the token's price. At the time of writing, the Uniswap token is valued at $4.653, down around 5% in 24 hours.

Momentum is falling, as indicated by the nose-diving Relative Strength Index (RSI), while the Awesome Oscillator's histogram bars remain in the negative zone. With such a gloomy outlook, Uniswap price could revisit the immediate support at $4.540 or in the dire case, extrapolate to the $4.044 support floor. This would mean a 12% downswing.

UNI/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, increased buyer momentum could send Uniswap price north, with several imbalance zones standing out. Notably, price always fills these imbalance zones to achieve a balance in the market. UNI price could possibly continue in its downtrend after filling these gaps.

Nevertheless, highly ambitious cases could see Uniswap price break above the fair value gaps to teg the $6.514 resistance level.