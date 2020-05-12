- The Ethereum-focused tech firm, ConsenSys, has published a survey report about the staking and custody preferences of ETH holders.
- Two-thirds of ETH investors are planning to stake their coins after the first phase of ETH 2.0’s launch is completed.
- 33% of the survey respondents are planning to use a third-party provider to stake their coins, as per the report.
A recent survey report published by ConsenSys reveals that two-thirds of Ethereum investors are planning to stake their coins after the first phase of ETH 2.0’s launch is completed. ETH holders who intend to run their own validator nodes are expecting to receive lower annualized rewards than those who plan to stake via a third-party provider, as per the report.
Of the 287 survey participants, the largest segment (33%) noted that they plan to use a third-party provider to stake. They were found to “exhibit the relatively highest ratio of storage of ETH on an exchange.” These individuals are expecting an average annual return of 7.6%. On the other hand, respondents who plan to operate their own nodes are expecting yearly rewards of 5.8%. Participants planning to manage their own nodes were found to “hold the relatively largest amount of ETH.”
2.8% of the survey participants said that they are not looking to sell their ETH and cited lack of holdings as their main reason for it. Most of these people store their assets in non-custodial wallets. 14.6% of survey respondents were ambiguous about their decision - citing “a desire to wait and see” as the primary basis for their caution. This segment of participants has the highest expectations for staking rewards 9.4% annual returns. The remaining 16.7% of respondents only provided a partial response.
42.5% of the respondents who are planning to run their own nodes intend to stake between 50% and 100% of their ETH holdings. One in five participants indicated that they would stake between 91% and 100% of their ETH portfolio. 35.1% stated that they would stake less than half of their ETH, leaving 7.4% who did not provide a number.
