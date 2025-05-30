- The US core PCE data for April fell to 2.5%, in line with expectations, while the annual PCE rate came in at 2.1%, below expectations of 2.2%.
- Trump says China violated its trade agreement with the US.
- Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 1% and 2.5%, respectively, over the past 24 hours amid uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) dropped 1% and 2.5%, respectively, on Friday following President Donald Trump's statement that China violated its trade agreement with the United States (US). This comes amid the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data, which came in line with expectations.
Bitcoin, Ethereum fail to recover despite in-line PCE data; Trump sparks weekend tariff fears again
The US core PCE data for April came in line with expectations at 2.5% YoY, its lowest level since March 2021, dropping from 2.7% the previous month. The overall annual PCE fell 2.1%, below expectations of 2.2%. On a monthly basis, both core and overall PCE rose by 0.1%.
The PCE is the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred tool for measuring inflation. Market participants suggest that the Fed could maintain a wait-and-see approach to cutting rates, considering the PCE came in line with market expectations.
The crypto market initially held steady following the in-line PCE data but plunged quickly after signs of another weekend tariff uncertainty from Trump emerged, a trend that has been developing since the weekend tariff announcement on Canada and Mexico in February.
The decline was fueled by a post from President Donald Trump stating that China violated its trade agreement with the US. Trump shared on Truth Social that his 145% tariffs imposed on China were devastating and put them in "grave economic danger." He said that the effects on China caused him to make a "fast deal" to prevent civil unrest in the country, which quickly stabilized China's economy.
"The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!," wrote Trump.
Following the post from President Trump, speculations that the US is planning wider China tech sanctions dealt a further blow to risk sentiment, according to Bloomberg.
This caused a wider shaking across crypto assets, with Bitcoin plummeting below $105,000 for the first time since May 20, down 1% on the day and 3.7% on the weekly timeframe. Likewise, top altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Solana also declined by 4%, 4.8% and 5.8%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.
Several crypto sectors followed the downtrend, signaling investors may be anticipating another weekend dump.
The meme coin sector took a double-digit dive following the announcement, with top tokens Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), PEPE and Official Trump (TRUMP) declining by 8%, 6%, 6% and 6%, respectively.
The Artificial intelligence (AI) sector also took a hit, declining nearly 10%, with top tokens Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), Internet Computer (ICP), Artificial Superintelligence (FET) and Render (RENDER) dropping between 5% and 9%.
Notably, the crypto market's reactions to tariff announcements in recent weeks have been less devastating compared to the sharp declines that occurred between February and April. This signals that market participants are becoming accustomed to the back and forth in Trump's tariff rhetoric, even though it still casts a shadow of uncertainty over the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top AI tokens Bittensor, NEAR, ICP flip bearish as uncertainty surrounding US tariffs bites
The crypto market is mainly in the red on Friday, characterized by losses sustained over the past 24 hours after a United States (US) appeals court stayed the ruling that had blocked President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Crypto Today: Negative spot ETF flows break 10-day inflow streak as BTC, ETH, XRP extend losses
Bitcoin strongly falls below $106,000 support as renewed tariff fears rattle markets. Bitcoin spot ETF flows flip negative after ten consecutive days of inflows.
How to invest in Solana-based meme coins in 2025: A beginner’s guide
The Solana meme coin space has grown constantly since its inception, posting a market capitalization of $11.5 billion. Investors could reduce the risk of rug pulls and find promising Solana-based meme coins by following key safety steps before trading.
Dogecoin risks extended fall as Elon Musk exits DOGE
Dogecoin (DOGE) is down over 3% at press time on Friday as market volatility aligns with Elon Musk’s 130-day term as Special Government Employee, heading the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.).
Bitcoin: BTC dips as profit-taking surges, but institutional demand holds strong
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $106,000 on Friday, following three consecutive days of correction that have resulted in a near 3% decline so far this week. The correction in BTC prices was further supported by the profit-taking activity of its holders, which has reached a three-month high.