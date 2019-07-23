The volume hit a new record high for Tron based dapps, surpassing Ethereum and EOS.

Data compiled by Dappreview in the latest report, details that Tron dApps volume reached a new record high at $67,944,673.82, smashing past peers; Ethereum and EOS which respectively see a daily volume of $5,583,074.11 and $11,030,606.39.

The ever-growing popular TRONbet drove Tron to the number one spot. Tron is rapidly climbing the rankings as the best platform for creating decentralized applications (dApps).

In terms of the number of apps, Ethereum still remains the first as there are more Ethereum dApps than all the other networks combined, but more developers are shifting their attention to the Tron network.