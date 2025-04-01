Tron Price Prediction: Tether’s $1B move triggers TRX ahead of US Congress stablecoin bill review on Wednesday

- Tron price rose 3% to $0.25 on Monday, defying the broader market losses led by BTC, ETH and XRP.
- Stablecoin issuer Tether minted $1 billion worth of USDT on the Tron network.
- The Financial Services Panel of the US Congress is set to begin reviewing new stablecoin legislation on Wednesday.
Tron price defied the broader crypto market downtrend, surging 3% to $0.25 on Monday. This bullish momentum comes as stablecoin issuer Tether minted another $1 billion worth of USDT on the Tron network, according to on-chain data from Arkham. Meanwhile, market sentiment is shifting as the U.S. Congress gears up to review new stablecoin legislation on April 2, a move that could significantly impact Tron’s ecosystem.
Tron price defies market gloom to post 3% gains
Tron (TRX) was among the few altcoins that posted gains on Monday, as crypto markets reeled from bearish headwinds due to macroeconomic pressures and Congress’ scrutiny of Paul Atkins, Trump’s nominee to replace Gary Gensler.
Tron (TRX) Price Analysis, March 31, 2025 | Source: CoinMarketCap
While Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP all posted losses on Monday, Tron’s native token TRX bucked the trend, climbing 3% on Monday, peaking around $0.25, before retracing to find support at $0.24 at press time.
Tron’s failure to close above $0.25 signals early profit-taking as bearish sentiment dominates the broader crypto market amid prevailing macroeconomic uncertainty and regulatory concerns.
However, the 3% rally on Monday also affirms the presence of an active internal bullish catalyst propelling TRX price.
Tether’s $1 Billion USDT minting sparks optimism for Tron’s ecosystem
On Monday, On-chain analytics platform revealed that Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has minted another $1 billion in fresh USDT tokens on the Tron blockchain network.
According to Arkham Intelligence, Tether’s $1 billion inflows now mean over 50% of USDT’s total supply now resides on the Tron network, reinforcing its position as the preferred blockchain for stablecoin transactions due to its low fees and high-speed transfers.
Tether mints $1 billion worth of USDT on Tron blockchain network, March 31, 2025 | Source: Arkham
Tether’s latest $1 billion move is bullish for TRX price action, for a number of reasons.
First, it re-emphasizes the Tron blockchain’s dominance in the stablecoin market, after multiple US corporate players made strategic moves to foray into the sector last month.
In March 2024, the likes of Fidelity, Trump-backed WLFI and the State of Wyoming all announced official moves to launch stablecoins.
Historically, large USDT mints have correlated with bullish momentum for TRX, as increased stablecoin liquidity often translates into higher transaction volume and network activity.
If demand for USDT on Tron continues to grow, TRX price could extend its gains in the coming weeks.
U.S. Congress to Review Stablecoin Legislation on April 2—What It Means for Tron
The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is set to begin reviewing a new stablecoin bill on April 2, a key regulatory development that could shape the future of digital dollar alternatives like USDT.
Bloomberg reports suggest the proposed legislation aims to introduce stricter oversight on stablecoin issuers, potentially impacting Tether’s operations and, by extension, Tron’s role in the market.
If the legislation imposes new compliance requirements on stablecoins, it could introduce volatility into TRX price action.
However, if the bill provides clearer regulatory guidelines that favor stablecoin adoption, Tron could see further institutional demand and network expansion potentially driving prices towards $0.30 as April 2025 unfolds.
Tron Price Prediction: $0.30 target viable as TRX targets positive start to April
Tron price forecast signals indicate a bullish start to April 2025, especially with the buying momentum intensified by Tether’s latest $1 billion USDT mint.
The stablecoin issuer's increased reliance on Tron’s network reinforces investor confidence.
As the U.S. Congress begins its stablecoin legislation review on April 2, the Tron network is likely to draw more attention.
Technical indicators suggest mixed signals for TRX. The MACD histogram has flipped bullish, with the MACD line crossing above the signal line, indicating growing momentum.
If the rally extends, TRX could break the $0.25 resistance and test $0.27 in the short term. A move beyond this level could trigger a push toward $0.30.
Tron Price Prediction | TRXUSD
However, downside risks remain. The rejection near $0.25 highlights supply zone resistance, and a failure to sustain the uptrend could see a retracement to $0.23.
The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at $0.2372 signals key demand levels.
If TRX fails to hold above this mark, bearish pressure could intensify.
Tron’s near-term trajectory hinges on stablecoin regulatory developments.
If the U.S. Congress review attracts significant media attention, TRX could sustain its rally into Q2 2025.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BlackRock CEO warns Bitcoin could replace US Dollar as global reserve currency, crypto ETFs witness inflows
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink stated in an annual letter to investors on Monday that the US national debt could cause the Dollar's global reserve status to be replaced with Bitcoin if investors begin to see the digital currency as a safer asset.
Bitcoin Price Prediction for April 2025: Coin Bureau CEO says BTC could repeat 360% breakout pattern from 2017
Bitcoin price stabilized at the $83,400 mark on Monday, down 2% from the March opening price of $84,430. After posting 18% losses in February, BTC is on course to end March in red with another 2% haircut.
How Bitcoin and crypto could react to Trump’s tariff Liberation Day on Wednesday
Bitcoin trades above $83,000 early on Monday, recovering from the four-day downward trend in BTC price. Crypto market capitalization is down to $2.783 trillion, wiping nearly 2% of its value in the last 24 hours. Traders are preparing for Liberation Day on April 2, and top cryptos see modest gains.
Crypto today: Bitcoin price holds $82,000, TON and TRX post gains while XRP, SOL and ADA tumble
In the cryptocurrency markets on Monday, Bitcoin holds $82K as investors hedge against Trump’s tariffs whole XRP, SOL, ADA slide further as Paul Atkins faces congress' scrutiny.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.