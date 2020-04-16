Tron Market Update: TRX/USD bulls must defend ascending channel support at all costs

- Tron price battles resistance at two-month descending trendline.
- The channel support is place to prevent possible breakdown to $0.0100 tentative support area.
The Tron community is gradually getting accustomed to drab price actions following the massive in March following the Coronavirus triggered selloff in both the cryptocurrency market and the traditional markets such as stocks and commodities. Amidst the minor price actions, TRX/USD has been able to nurture an uptrend within an ascending channel. However, recovery lost its mojo at $0.0140 giving way to the ongoing retracement.
In the meantime, TRX/USD is trading at $0.0121. It battling resistance from a long-term descending trendline as well as the 50 SMA in the 2-hour range. Moreover, the 100 SMA is above the 50 SMA, signaling a stronger bearish grip.
Consequently, the RSI has retreated into the oversold region, reminiscent of the selling activities threating to break the support at $0.0120. It is essential that that buyers guard the channel support at all costs otherwise a breakdown to $0.0100 seems imminent in the coming sessions.
TRX/USD 2-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD stabilizes $6,400 as stocks plunge, Dow Jones falls 400 points
Bitcoin price managed to hold above $6,400 in spite of the shattering of a pennant pattern support I have discussed for over a week. The granddaddy of digital assets recorded a weekly low at $6,466 before bouncing to reclaim the support at $6,000.
XRP/USD drops by 5.35% in four hours as bears stay in cruise control
XRP/USD charted its fourth consecutive bearish day, as the price dropped from $0.1806 to $0.176 in the early hours of Thursday. In the process, the price dropped below the triangle formation and the SMA 20. The bulls will need to ...
Ethereum co-founder criticizes the idea of crypto mining via mobile phones
The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, spoke against the idea of cryptocurrency mining via mobile phones. In a recent tweet, he said that mining on mobile phones “is a fool’s game.” It appears that he was referring to ...
BCH/USD fails to hold ascending channel support, spirals towards $200
Bitcoin Cash is trading in the red on Thursday after the channel support I discussed on Wednesday gave in to the selling pressure. The tentative support at $220 was also overwhelmed with the sellers ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.