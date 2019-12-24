- TRON (TRX) is the worst-performing altcoin out of top-20, down 10%.
- Just.Game is suspected to be a scam project.
TRON (TRX) is one of the worst-performing altcoins out of top-20. The coin with the current market value of $922 million has lost over 10 in recent 24 hours and extended the decline during early Asian hours on Tuesday. Notably, the coin hit $0.0160 on Monday before reversing sharply towards $0.0135 at the time of writing.
Ponzi game
As we reported earlier, the founder of TRON Justin Sun promoted a new game that had been launched on December 22 on TRX blockchain. According to Sun, the game is controlled totally by blockchain without human interference.
However, many participants noted that the game had the feature of a Ponzi scheme. It is all about buying "boxes." The more people buy, the higher the rewards. Sun himself tried to buy a box during online streaming but failed to complete the purchase.
As the previous growth might have been caused by the pump, created by the game, the disappointment and the allegations that the head of Tron Foundation has been shilling a scam project reversed the luck for TRX. The coin has been under intense selling pressure since the second half of Monday.
TRX/USD: technical picture
TRX/USD moved below the support area of $0.0140 ( the middle line of 4the daily Bollinger Band. As a result, the price continued the decline towards $0.0135 (SMA50 4-hour). If it gives way, psychological $0.0130 will come into focus. The next support is created by the lower line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band and the recent bottom at $0.0121.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.0140 to mitigate the initial pressure and allow for an extended recovery towards $0.0145 (SMA200 4-hour) and psychological $0.0150. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent high of $0.0160.
Considering the downward-looking RSI (the Relative Strength Index), the bearish scenario looks more likely at this stage.
TRX/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD: Strong stack of support between $7,255 and $7,275 is holding the price up
BTC/USD is on course of charting two bearish days in a row. This Monday, the price of the asset fell from $7,512.75 to $7,315 and has fallen further to $7,292.15.
XRP/USD bulls take control of the market following a bearish Monday
XRP/USD bulls have re-entered the market as the price went up slightly from $0.19 to $0.191 this Tuesday. This follows a bearish Monday, wherein the price dropped from $0.197 to $0.19.
ETH/USD price falls below the triangle pattern
ETH/USD is on course of charting two consecutive bearish days. The price fell from $132.50 to $128 this Monday and has fallen further to $127.80. In the process, Ethereum dropped below the triangle formation.
BCH/USD falls below the $190-level
BCH/USD dropped from $196.65 to $189.75 this Monday and is trending in an upward channel formation. The bulls have found support on the upward trending line and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster
The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.