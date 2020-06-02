- Experts note the outflow of Bitcoins from the cryptocurrency exchange accounts.
- The trend may reflect the improved sentiments on the market.
Over 3 million BTC worth of $29.3 billion is kept on the accounts of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It means that they collectively hold about 16.5% of the total amount of Bitcoins or one in six bitcoins in circulation, The Block reports.
While the figure looks impressive, however, it is still 10% lower from the beginning of February when the number of Bitcoins locked on the cryptocurrency exchange accounts reached 3.34 million BTC (19% of the total supply or one in five Bitcoins). Coinbase exchange holds 984,300 BTC of customer funds, which is 5.4% of the total amount of Bitcoins in circulation. According to the researchers, two months earlier this value exceeded 1 million coins.
Coinbase is followed by Huobi (413 BTC), Binance (318 BTC), OKEx (268 BTC) and BitMEX (217 BTC).
The experts used data from a variety of sources, like bitUniverse, chain.info, Glassnode, Peckshield, BitFury and BitcoinWhosWho to calculate the estimates.
The cryptocurrency outflow from the trading platforms is often regarded as a positive signal as it means that traders and investors have no intention to sell their coins in the foreseeable future and prefer to move them away for long-term storage in cold wallets.
The conclusions are confirmed by the research performed by Glassnode. However, the experts pointed out that the outflow started well before the mid-March sell-off on the cryptocurrency market, which may reflect a long-term trend caused by a combination of factors, including the decreased confidence in cryptocurrency exchanges.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
