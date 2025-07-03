Top Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE at key resistances, eye breakout gains

- Dogecoin holds over 6% gains from Wednesday, targeting a key short-term resistance level breakout.
- Shiba Inu ticks nearly 1% on the upside, approaching a resistance level intact since mid-June.
- Pepe edges higher by nearly 2% on Thursday, teasing the breakout of a descending triangle pattern.
Meme coins are finding tailwinds supporting their sudden recovery as the broader market gains strength. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), the top three meme coins by market capitalization, are near key resistance levels on their daily chart. As buyers anticipate a potential breakout rally, the technical outlook holds a cautionary note that meme coins are yet to pass the crossroads.
Dogecoin eyes further gains as momentum shifts
Dogecoin forms a Doji candle at press time on Thursday, indicating an indecisive intraday trend following the 6.91% surge on Wednesday. The intraday indecisiveness reflects a brawl between opposing market forces acting near the short-term resistance at $0.1694, last tested on Sunday.
A potential close above this level could propel Dogecoin towards its June high at $0.2067.
The technical indicators reflect a shift in momentum from bearish to neutral as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 47 hovers flat under the halfway line. Still, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator displays the MACD and signal lines yet to flip positive despite a rising trend since June 27.
DOGE/USDT daily price chart.
The reversal chances for DOGE could increase if it forms a Doji or a bearish candle on Thursday. In such a scenario, it could retest Tuesday’s low at $0.1567, undermining the bullish engulfing candle on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu approaches a crucial crossroads
Shiba Inu edges higher by nearly 1% at the time of writing on Thursday, adding gains over the 5.45% rise from the previous day. To extend the uptrend, SHIB must surpass the $0.00001200 resistance level, which was previously tested on Wednesday and Sunday.
A decisive close above this level could extend the recovery towards the June 10 closing price at $0.00001335.
The technical indicators reflect a minor recovery in trend momentum as the RSI at 49, pointing higher, aims to surpass the 50 midpoint level. Further, the MACD indicator and its signal line triggered a crossover on June 25 and continue to rise towards the zero line.
SHIB/USDT daily price chart.
On the contrary, a reversal from the $0.00001200 resistance level could test the $0.00001121 support level, last tested on Tuesday.
Pepe nears breaking out of a descending triangle pattern
PEPE trades in the green by nearly 2% at press time on Thursday, holding above the $0.00001000 psychological support level. The meme coin trades above a local resistance trendline formed by connecting the May 23 high and June 10 close.
The trendline completes a descending triangle with a base support at $0.00000900. A potential close above this trendline would ignite a descending triangle pattern breakout rally. However, to reinforce the uptrend, PEPE must close above the $0.00001037 resistance level last tested on Wednesday.
The PEPE breakout rally could target the $0.00001196 level last tested on June 8.
The technical indicators back the optimism as the RSI recovers to 49 from the oversold region. In contrast, the MACD indicator displays an uptrend in the average lines following the crossover on Sunday.
PEPE/USDT daily price chart.
On the contrary, a bearish close to the day could plunge PEPE towards the base support of $0.00000900.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin resumes upward momentum eyeing all-time highs as Ethereum, XRP offer bullish signals
Bitcoin (BTC) resumes its bullish momentum after briefly declining to $105,100 on Wednesday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at around $107,665 at the time of writing, up nearly 2% on the day.
Celestia Price Forecast: Bullish RSI divergence in TIA fuels channel breakout chances
Celestia’s quick intraday recovery outpaces other top altcoins in the last 24 hours. TIA Open Interest surges amid the growing anticipation of a trend reversal. The technical outlook shows a bullish RSI divergence that could trigger a breakout from a falling channel.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump’s budget bill and tariff chatter resume
Bitcoin price hovers in a range-bound scenario after a 7.32% rally the previous week. Reports indicate that Trump’s budget deadline and tariff pause expiration in early July could impact the price of BTC.
Bonk discontinues redemption for Solana Saga owners as claims slow down
Bonk shows a quick recovery following a bearish start to the week, teases a post-retest reversal from a falling wedge pattern. Bonk announces the discontinuation of token redemption for Solana Saga phone owners from July 31.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin price recovers nearly 7% so far this week, remaining just inches away from its record levels. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.