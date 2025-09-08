- SPX6900 recorded near 15% gains on Sunday, eyeing further gains.
- Worldcoin eyes further gains above $1 as the uptrend marks its fourth consecutive day.
- Pump.fun recovery risks a bearish turnaround from a crucial psychological resistance level.
The broader cryptocurrency market records a mild bullish start to the week, with altcoins such as SPX6900 (SPX), Worldcoin (WLD), Pump.fun (PUMP), leading the recovery. The technical outlook remains mixed for PUMP while bulls anticipate further gains in SPX and WLD.
SPX6900 recovery run targets 100-day EMA breakout
The SPX6900 meme coins recorded a 14.91% jump on Sunday, extending the bounce off a support trendline formed by connecting the March 11 and April 9 lows. At the time of writing, SPX edges low by 0.50% on Monday, holding onto the weekend gains.
The sudden recovery reclaimed the 200-day Exponential Moving Average at $1.1873 and the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $1.2112, which is extended between the $1.8032 high of January 19 and the $0.2534 low of March 11. If SPX marks a decisive close above the 100-day EMA at $11.3363, it could target the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $1.4715.
A bullish bias in momentum indicators on the daily chart backs upside potential. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends the uptrend after crossing above its signal line on Saturday, signaling a gradual rise in trend momentum.
Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 49 on the same chart, recovering to neutral levels from near the oversold region, suggesting that the buying pressure is resurfacing.
SPX/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, a potential drop below the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $1.2112 could test the 50% retracement level at $1.0283.
Worldcoin eyes 200-day EMA breakout for further gains
Worldcoin edges higher by over 9% at press time on Monday, extending the uptrend for the fourth consecutive day. The WLD recovery run reclaimed the $1.000 psychological level and rose above the 38.2% Fibonacci level at $1.106, which is drawn from $.1648 on May 22 to the $0.771 low of June 22.
If WLD holds the day close above this retracement level, it could extend the uptrend to the $1.210 mark, aligning with the 50% retracement level.
The uptrending MACD and signal line indicate a rise in bullish momentum after the recent crossover on Saturday. Additionally, the RSI at 63 displays a sharp increase in buying pressure.
WLD/USDT daily price chart.
On the contrary, if the trend fails to hold above the 38.2% Fibonacci level at $1.106, it could test the 100-day EMA at $1.018.
Pump.fun at a crucial crossroads risks a bearish turnaround
Pump.fun’s PUMP token ticks lower by 0.50% at press time on Monday, after a 7.35% rise from the previous day. The meme coin launchpad token struggles to reclaim the $0.005000 psychological level as the price action on the 4-hour chart warns of a double top pattern.
If PUMP reverses from the psychological resistance, it could test the 50-period EMA at $0.004195.
Adding to the downside chances, the RSI at 66 on the same chart shows a slight decline compared to the previous peak, signaling a bearish divergence. Still, the MACD inches closer to its signal line for a potential crossover, which would trigger a buy signal with a bullish shift in trend momentum.
PUMP/USDT 4-hour price chart.
Looking up, a clean push above $0.005000 could extend the rally to the $0.006882 record high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Gainers: MemeCore, Pump.fun rally as World Liberty Financial struggles
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate as traders eye key macro data
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades in green above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 3% so far this week. Ethereum (ETH) price consolidates between key levels, while Ripple (XRP) finds support around its critical level.
Nasdaq reinforces oversight on publicly traded crypto-focused treasuries
Nasdaq will require US-listed crypto treasury firms to get shareholder approval before issuing new shares to lift their stock price. Nasdaq is strengthening its grip on companies that try to boost stock performance through fundraising aimed at crypto acquisitions.
Ethena drops 10% following Mega Matrix's $2 billion ENA treasury plan
Ethena (ENA) declined on Thursday despite Singapore-based Mega Matrix's (MPU) plan to raise $2 billion from a series of shelf offerings to establish a treasury reserve focused on acquiring ENA and other stablecoin governance tokens.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.