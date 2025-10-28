TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Top Crypto Gainers: Official Trump, Helium, Hedera shine bright among rising altcoins

  • Official Trump outperforms the broader market, rising 13% on Monday, while bulls face 50-day EMA resistance. 
  • Helium extends the upcycle in a falling channel pattern as mobile signups hit 500,000.  
  • Hedera jumps nearly 10% over the last 24 hours as the Canary HBAR ETF is confirmed for listing on Wednesday.  
Top Crypto Gainers: Official Trump, Helium, Hedera shine bright among rising altcoins
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Altcoins such as Official Trump (TRUMP), Helium (HNT), and Hedera (HBAR) have outpaced the top 200 cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours. The technical outlook for TRUMP and HNT suggests a falling-channel breakout is possible, while HBAR prepares to extend gains from the W-shaped reversal.

Furthermore, the Helium mobile signups have reached the 500,000 milestone and the Canary HBAR Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) will start trading on Wednesday. 

Official Trump token aims for a potential channel breakout rally

The Official Trump token edges lower by over 1% at press time on Tuesday, after Monday's 13% jump. The TRUMP token struggles to surpass the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $7.113. 

If the intraday losses flip positive, a decisive close above this average line could target the overhead resistance trendline, part of the falling channel pattern, at $7.927.

In the event of a pattern breakout, the R1 Pivot Point at $8.373 could serve as the immediate price target. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) rises above its signal line and approaches the zero line, indicating a rise in buying pressure. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the same chart reads 56, leaving room for further growth before entering the overbought zone. 

TRUMP/USDT daily price chart.

On the flip side, a key support for the TRUMP token remains at the S1 Pivot Point at $6.323.

Helium recovery gains traction as DePIN records 500,000 signups

Helium trades above $2.250 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding steady after the 7.66% gains from the previous day. Similar to TRUMP, the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) token is facing resistance from the 50-day EMA at $2.290, within a falling channel pattern. 

Helium mobile signups. Source: Helium

If HNT extends the uptrend above this dynamic resistance, it could target the declining trendline at $2.400. In case of the channel’s bullish breakout, the rally could target the $2.782 level, last tested on October 9. 

Corroborating the surge, Helium mobile signups have officially reached a milestone of 500,000, indicating a steady adoption of the DePIN. 

Technically, a positive shift in momentum signals further upside potential for Helium. The MACD rises towards the zero line after crossing above its signal line on Saturday. At the same time, the RSI at 54 crosses above the midpoint level, indicating a rise in buying pressure. 

HNT/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, the key support for Helium lies at the $2.000 psychological level. 

Hedera eyes further gains on Canary ETF approval

Hedera extends its recovery for the fifth consecutive day on the back of Canary HBAR ETF approval, which will start trading on Tuesday. At the time of writing, HBAR price was up 5% on Sunday, adding to the 2.69% gains from Monday.

https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1982870156696281334

The Hedera recovery run is approaching the $0.1955 resistance, marked by the October 13 high. If HBAR marks a close above this level, it could target a resistance trendline on the daily chart, formed by connecting the peaks from July 27 and September 18, near $0.2170. 

A reversal in the MACD and signal line begins an uptrend after a crossover on Saturday, suggesting a bullish shift. Additionally, the RSI at 53 continues to trend upward, indicating a gradual rise in demand. 

HBAR/USDT daily price chart.

If HBAR flips from $0.1955, it could retest the $0.1600 support, marked by the October 11 low. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.66 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after being rejected from a key level the previous day. On-chain data shows whale accumulation rising, fueling optimism for a potential breakout.

Ethereum treasury firm ETHZilla sells $40 million worth of ETH to conduct share buyback

Ethereum treasury firm ETHZilla sells $40 million worth of ETH to conduct share buyback

Ethereum treasury firm ETHZilla (ETHZ) announced on Monday that it has sold $40 million worth of ETH to kick off its stock buyback program, according to a statement.

Top Crypto Gainers: Official Trump, Helium, Hedera shine bright among rising altcoins

Top Crypto Gainers: Official Trump, Helium, Hedera shine bright among rising altcoins

Altcoins such as Official Trump (TRUMP), Helium (HNT), and Hedera (HBAR) have outpaced the top 200 cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours. The technical outlook for TRUMP and HNT suggests a falling-channel breakout is possible.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes $135 as spot ETF launch on Nasdaq boosts bullish momentum

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes $135 as spot ETF launch on Nasdaq boosts bullish momentum

Litecoin (LTC) price hovers around $99 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after rallying 7% in the previous week. LTC’s spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is set to debut on Nasdaq on Tuesday, sparking renewed investor interest and fueling bullish momentum.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.