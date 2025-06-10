Top Crypto Gainers: Meme coins FARTCOIN, WIF lead while Kaia surges with Won-pegged stablecoin pledge

- Fartcoin outperforms with a double-digit rally in the last 24 hours as Coinbase announces perpetual futures listing of the meme coin.
- Dogwifhat starts a bullish week with the resurgence of risk-on sentiment and a cup and handle pattern.
- Kaia retreats after jumping 35% on Monday as its chairman pledges a Korean Won-pegged stablecoin.
Solana-based meme coins Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and Dogwifhat (WIF) emerge as top gainers, posting double-digit price increases in the last 24 hours due to Monday's bright performance in the overall crypto market. Still, while the main crypto assets lose ground on Tuesday, both tokens are holding onto recent gains.
Fartcoin's advance can be attributed to the perpetuals listing on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced, starting on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. UTC, marking a bullish start for the meme coin to the week.
Meanwhile, Kaia (KAIA), a layer-1 ecosystem, surged 35% on Monday as Sangmin Seo, the chairman of Kaia Chain, announced intentions to integrate a Won-pegged stablecoin similar to USD-pegged USDT.
Fartcoin surges with perpetuals listing on Coinbase
Fartcoin began the week with an 18% jump on Monday, printing its third consecutive bullish candle and engulfing the 12% drop from May 30. At the time of writing, the meme coin trades at $1.24 with an intraday gain of almost 1%.
The sudden surge in buying pressure is nearing a buy signal in the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator. Investors must look out for the blue line crossing above the red alongside a surge in bullish histograms from the zero line for a buy signal.
Still, according to the Supertrend indicator, the breakdown of the rising channel in May led to a bearish trend. To reinstate an uptrend, Fartcoin must surpass the indicator line at $1.45, a potential buy signal for trend traders.
With the increasing trend momentum, Fartcoin eyes the immediate resistance at $1.55, the highest closing price in May.
FARTCOIN/USDT daily price chart. Source: Tradingview
On the flip side, closing below the $1 mark will nullify the reversal chances for Fartcoin. In such a case, a closing price below $1 could result in a plunge to $0.92 support, last tested on May 7.
WIF reclaims $1 with double bottom reversal
WIF, a Solana-based meme coin, reclaims the $1 psychological mark after a 15% jump on Monday. The meme coin trades at $1.029 with a Doji candle in making at press time on Tuesday.
The meme coin breaks out of a double bottom pattern formed over the $0.786 support floor in the last two weeks as it exceeds the $1 neckline. Additionally, WIF presents a cup and handle pattern on the daily chart (see below), with a neckline at $1.185, the highest closing price since February.
Similar to Fartcoin, the MACD indicator is closing towards a bullish crossover to trigger a buying opportunity for traders. However, investors must stay cautious and wait for a daily closing above the neckline.
A potential push above $1.185 could prolong the recovery rally in Dogwifhat to $1.990, a peak formed on January 18, followed by the year-to-date high at $ 2.224.
WIF/USDT daily price chart. Source: Tradingview
Conversely, a closing below the Supertrend indicator line moving along the $0.786 support level will nullify the bullish pattern. If so, investors could witness a steep correction to $0.521, the lowest price in May.
KAIA’s 35% jump ignites bullish trend
KAIA created a bullish engulfing candle on Monday, breaking a four-month-long sideways trend. The altcoin edges lower by more than 3% at press time on Tuesday, reflecting a brief relaxation as bulls take a breather.
The bullish candle also exceeds the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $0.1299, retraced from the all-time high at $0.4250 to the all-time low at $0.0901. For investors with an entry price below the 50% Fibonacci level at $0.1957, the meme coin remains undervalued.
Such investors could boost the buying pressure to reach the halfway mark, as a potential profit booking spot. A closing above the $0.1957 could extend the recovery to the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.2350.
KAIA/USDT daily price chart. Source: Tradingview
Conversely, a close below the 23.60% Fibonacci level at $0.1299 will nullify the chances of an uptrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Hyperliquid reaches all-time high as open interest surges 34% in June
Hyperliquid rallies to a new all-time high of around $43.00 and retreats slightly afterward. HYPE futures Open Interest soars to $1.89 billion, a 34% increase in June. The recovery of the MFI indicator above the 50 midline indicates elevated interest in HYPE despite prices touching all-time highs.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP mute reaction to US-China trade agreement
The Bitcoin price lowers slightly to near $110,000 as investors digest the outcome of the US-China talks. Ethereum holds above the previous consolidation range, with technical support at $2,700. XRP uptrend slows below $2.33, mirroring a SuperTrend sell signal while maintaining confluence support at $2.26.
Top Meme Coins Price Predictions: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe target new swing highs
Meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) recover sharply this week, overcoming the flash crash on Thursday. With a renewed risk-on sentiment, these top meme coins are projected to extend their bullish trend this week.
XRP usage expands as Guggenheim Treasury issues Digital Commercial Paper on the XRP Ledger
A Digital Commercial Paper under Guggenheim Treasury Services administration is now live on Ripple’s XRP Ledger. The XRP ledger offers faster settlements, lower transaction costs, and 24/7 accessibility, modernizing the commercial paper infrastructure.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.