- Bitcoin price did not see much change on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency continued trading around $23,500.
- Maker emerged as one of the best-performing coins on March 1 as the altcoin shot up by over 17%.
- Uniswap and Fantom followed the lead, with the DeFi tokens rising by 6% and 10%, respectively.
On Wednesday, the crypto market noted mixed sentiments, with the altcoins taking charge of the rally while the bigger cryptocurrencies stood close to their opening price. Interestingly Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens such as Uniswap, Maker and Fantom stood outperformed the other altcoins.
Maker price build solid growth
Maker price noted a 17.05% increase in value in the last 24 hours as the cryptocurrency shot up to trade at $924.08. The sudden jump in price pushed the altcoin closer to the critical resistance at $1107.44.
However, in order to breach it, MKR would need to establish a support floor at $809.83 by bouncing off of it in case of price declines. This would provide the altcoin the boost it needs to rally by 37%.
MKR/USD 1-day chart
But if the Maker price falls further and loses the support level at $700.55, it would end up testing the critical support at $590.25. A daily candlestick close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis, marking a 38% crash for MKR.
Fantom price sing high notes
Fantom price followed the lead of Maker to rise by nearly 10% as the cryptocurrency traded at $0.46. FTM was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies, as within the first month, the altcoin shot up by more than 216% before correcting by 32.25%.
The 9.6% rise today rejuvenated bullish expectations, with traders hoping for a recovery to the critical resistance at $0.63. Breaching this level would give room for FTM to rise further and tag the nine-month high of $0.86.
FTM/USD 1-day chart
Nevertheless, this rise would ask for an 85% increase in value, which means the chances of corrections also increase if the breach fails. Should the price decline below the current value, FTM would end up testing the immediate support level at $0.38. Losing this level would push Fantom price to $0.29 and also invalidate the bullish thesis at the same time.
Uniswap price did not disappoint
Uniswap price observed a good Wednesday as the DeFi token rose by nearly 6% to trade at $6.82. Even though the rise was significant, it did not do much to end the consolidation that UNI has been stuck in for the last one and a half months.
The altcoin keeps testing the critical resistance and critical support at $7.38 and $6.05, respectively. If this rally pushes the bulls to maintain their presence and enables the price to breach the critical resistance, UNI would be able to tag the six-month high of $7.79.
UNI/USD 1-day chart
However, in case Uniswap price fails to bounce off the critical support next time, it could invalidate the bearish thesis. This would leave the altcoin vulnerable to a 28% crash to a four-month low of $4.87.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chiliz price jumps by nearly 11% following launch of $50 million incubator and accelerator program
The crypto market is a rapidly growing industry with innovations taking place every now and then. One such innovative project is Chiliz, which pioneered the fan token service and is also now contributing to the industry with its newfound Chiliz Labs.
Federal Reserve states it would issue a CBDC only with Congress and public support
The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) discussions have no closer to even remotely approaching a conclusion. As a result, the central bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve, will now include the US Treasury and White House officials as well.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB set to drop 20% as whale moves bulk load of coins
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price looks likely to tank in case crucial nearby support cracks in the wake of a major investor showing his hand. A big whale has moved roughly 180 billion coins in Shiba Inu from wallet 0xd6 to the Gemini and Crypto.com exchanges.
Filecoin Price Prediction: FIL could see consolidation before a 30% crash
Filecoin price was among the few coins to continue its uptrend well into February, with the uptrend beginning to cool down just a few days ago. The altcoin is currently suffering the brunt of the recovering market as investors are acting cautiously, looking for a bullish or bearish signals.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.