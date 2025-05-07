Top 5 made in China cryptos to watch as Trump officials signal openness to trade negotiations

- TRON, NEO, VeChain and Conflux prices gain slightly on Wednesday, OKB dips slightly.
- Top US-China officials are scheduled to meet later this week for the first time since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs against China.
- The US currently leads in Bitcoin mining hashrate, while concerns brew as China still exports the majority of ASIC miners.
- Traders speculate about the impact of China's shadow crypto economy on Bitcoin price and the future of BTC mining.
The United States (US) and China’s trade negotiations are likely to take place this week with news of key Trump administration officials visiting Switzerland for a meeting with Chinese officials. According to a CNN report, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with Chinese officials.
While the US Treasury Secretary made it clear that market participants should not expect a major trade deal out of the meetings, it marks an important step in negotiations between the two nations.
Top 5 cryptos from the ‘Made in China’ category on CoinGecko gained slightly on Wednesday, amidst anticipation of meaningful negotiations between the US and China.
Top 5 Made in China cryptos price performance
Tron (TRX), NEO (NEO), VeChain (VET) and Conflux (CFX) gained between 0.5% and 3%, while OKB (OKB) noted a slight decline, down 0.16% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
‘Made in China’ cryptocurrencies are tokens of blockchain projects developed in or with ties to China. Notable among these are NEO, considered an Ethereum equivalent, and Tron, famous for high transaction throughput and low fees.
Top 5 Made in China coins | Source: CoinGecko
The price performance of these tokens could be influenced by the trade negotiations between the US and China, as updates influence the sentiment of traders and market participants. After weeks of tariff concerns, news of negotiations between the two countries could likely act as a catalyst for the ‘Made in China’ coins.
US dominates Bitcoin mining activity, for how long?
A Cambridge Digital Mining Industry report from April 2025 ranks the top 5 countries in Bitcoin mining. Notably, China, once a leader in Bitcoin mining, has slipped in the ranks. China retains dominance as the country that exports a majority of ASIC miners (specialized hardware devices).
Global Distribution of Bitcoin Mining Activity | Source: Cambridge Digital Mining industry Report
China retains its Bitcoin mining infrastructure despite the nationwide ban, fueling speculation of a shadow crypto mining economy.
A research report published by the University of Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance in October 2024 attributed 21% of the global Bitcoin mining hash power to China. Access to cheap electricity and locations like inner Mongolia that are isolated and focused on renewable energy are likely choices for underground Bitcoin mining operations.
Estimated Hash Power by Country | Source: University of Cambridge study
Nic Puckrin, co-founder of Coin Bureau and an expert on crypto, told to BeInCrypto:
“Despite the official ban, the infrastructure is already in place: from offshore mining to cross-border trading hubs. With more global momentum behind crypto adoption and the US taking the lead, China may find itself incentivized to lean in more strategically, even if unofficially.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hyperliquid bulls aim for the $25 mark as open interest reaches a new all-time high
Hyperliquid price trades around $21.20 on Wednesday after rebounding nearly 6% so far this week. CoinGlass data shows HYPE open interest reaches a new all-time high of $697 million, suggesting a bullish outlook.
Litecoin price runs into 6.83 million LTC resistance cluster as open interest expands
Litecoin price crosses above $90 for the first time in 40 days, reflecting risk-on sentiment in the broader crypto market. The RSI indicator’s upward trend below overbought levels signals robust bullish momentum.
US-China trade talks could ignite XRP price rally as risk-on sentiment improves
Ripple price is mum, holding firmly to support at $2.10, as consolidation extends on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision on interest rates and trade talks between the United States and China.
Tether taps Asia's booming stablecoin market with Kaia and LINE NEXT
Tether deploys USDT stablecoin on the Kaia blockchain following a strategic partnership. USDT set for integration into LINE's Mini Dapp and self-custody wallet, offering stablecoin services to Asia's mainstream consumers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC looks set to head back to $100K after logging fourth straight week of gains
Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a decisive breakout above its key resistance level the previous day, and looks set to post a fourth consecutive week of gains.