Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch – Confluence Detector

- Cryptocurrencies have tumbled down and are trying to find a bottom.
- News regarding the highly-anticipated Bakkt launch may boost the bulls.
- Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Consolidation has ended in a climbdown – not a recovery. After several days of limited movements, digital coins have succumbed to selling pressure with Bitcoin falling below $9,500, Ethereum cracking under $170, and Ripple struggling with $0.2500.
Can cryptocurrencies climb back up? Bulls are licking their wounds and a ray of light comes from the upcoming launch of Bakkt. While the official debut is due on September 23, clients may begin making warehouse deposits as early as September 6 – next Friday.
Bakkt enables settling Bitcoin futures physically – a stark difference from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) which are cash-settled. The launch may draw more money to cryptocurrencies.
What levels should we watch?
This is what the Crypto Confluence Detector shows in its latest update:
BTC/USD has a hurdle before $10,000
Bitcoin is facing resistance at $9,870, where we see the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 5-4h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the previous weekly low.
Further up, $10,050 caps the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies, where we see the meeting point of the SMA 100-1d and teh Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.
The upside target is $10,700, which is where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week converge.
Support awaits BTC/USD at $9,125, where the previous monthly low meets the Pivot Point one-day Support 2.
The next cushion is only at $8,390, where the PP 1m-S1 hits the price.
ETH/USD needs to recapture $180
Ethereum is looking for some support at $170, where we see the convergence of the SMA 5-15m, the PP 1w-S2, the SMA 5-1h, the BB 15min-Middle, and the previous 1h-high.
The next cushion for Vitalik Buterin's creature is at $167, where the previous 4h-low and the PP 1m-S1 meet.
Resistance awaits ETH/USD at $180, which is the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the previous weekly low, and the SMA 10-4h.
The high target is $191, where we see the confluence of the previous monthly low and the SMA 100-4h.
XRP/USD has little support
Ripple is in trouble – lacking significant support. It may find a cushion at $0.2460, where the PP 1d-S1 and the BB 1h-Lower converge.
Further down, $0.2410 is where the PP 1w-S2 meets the price.
Resistance is more significant for XRP/USD. At $0.2618, we see the confluence of the PP 1m-S1, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, and the SMA 10-4h.
The upside target is $0.2840, where the previous monthly low, the Fibonacci 11.8% one-day, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
See all the cryptocurrency technical levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
