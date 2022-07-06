- Bitcoin price is stuck trading inside the $18,600-to-$20,922 range and shows no signs of breaking out.
- Ethereum price is far more optimistic than BTC price action and hints at a potential climb to $1,425.
- Ripple price seems to be planning a 20% move to $0.386, but buyers are yet to show up.
Bitcoin price has been extremely boring for the last few days, stifling the performance of Ethereum and Ripple as well. However, things could take a quick turn if the big crypto sees some much-needed volatility.
Bitcoin price remains directionless
Bitcoin price has its upside capped around $22,500 due to the high-time-frame resistance levels and the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA). From a lower-time-frame outlook, BTC is grappling with the second-quarter open at $19,943.
A minor uptrend to sweep the $20,922 range high seems likely. Investors need to note that this level is present inside the four-hour supply zone, extending from $20,681 to $21,194, hence a rejection is the most likely outcome.
So, market participants need to prepare for a 9% downswing that sweeps Monday’s lows at $19,032. In some cases, BTC could slide lower and sweep the range low at $18,600. However, investors should not be surprised if this downtrend continues until it retests the June 18 swing low at $17,578.
BTC/USD 2-hour chart
While things are looking up for Bitcoin price, a daily candlestick close above the $21,705 hurdle will suggest that the bulls are vying for recovery. In such a case, BTC might rally higher and retest the $22,500 resistance barrier.
Ethereum price eyes a quick run-up
Ethereum price has bounced off the $878-to-$1,284 range’s midpoint at $1,081, indicating that the bulls are still in control. However, if the buyers fail to shine here by pushing ETH higher, sellers will be quick to take over.
Investors can expect ETH to trigger a rally to $1,284, so market makers can collect the buy-stop liquidity resting above this level. In some cases, this move might extend higher and fill the fair value gap, also called inefficiency, extending up to $1,425.
This run-up would constitute a 25% ascent in Ethereum price.
ETH/USD4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, if Ethereum price produces a four-hour candlestick close below the $878 barrier, it will flip it into a resistance level and invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a development could see ETH crash to the next support level at $700.
Ripple price action continues to be boring
Ripple price has flipped below the midpoint of its range that extends from $0.286 to $0.386. Interestingly, the sellers have further pushed the remittance token into a deep-discount mode, ranging from $0.307 to $0.324.
This area is where reversals tend to occur in ranging markets and that is what XRP price is trying to do. However, from the looks of it, the bullish momentum seems to be lacking as of now. So, a quick run-up in Bitcoin price could see Ripple follow suit.
In such a case, XRP price is likely going to target the sweep of range high at $0.386, which also has buy-short liquidity resting above it.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Ripple price produces a four-hour candlestick close below the range low at $0.286 without a quick recovery, it will flip the side level into a resistance barrier. Such a development would invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a further descent to $0.250.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy, owes over $1.3 billion to 100,000 creditors
While experts believe the crypto market bottom may be finally in, another crypto lender Voyager Digital went bankrupt. The crypto lender has joined the long list of firms that collapsed in the bear market. The fall of the crypto lender is linked to Three Arrows Capital and Samuel Bankman Fried’s Alameda Research.
Can this multi-year textbook pattern predict the bottom for Ethereum price?
Ethereum price performance has been extremely important in this cycle, considering the major paradigm shift that the ETH blockchain has created. From the 2020 DeFi Summer to NFTs, the smart contract token has been at the center of it all.
XRP price is primed for a major spike in volatility
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Is Shiba Inu price setting up an opportunity to recoup this year's losses?
Shiba Inu price coils in a consolidative manner that will likely resolve in a sharp rally. SHIB price trades above both the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below $0.00000938.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.