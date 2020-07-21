Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Major coins set in motion, BTC jumps above $9,300

- Bitcoin's technical picture has improved after a move above $9,200
- The crypto market sets I'm motion after a prolonged period of consolidation.
- ETH/BTC resumes the upside move, still below $0.0260.
The market has attempted recovery from the lethargic stance that has been dominating the start of the week. Bitcoin and all major altcoins moved above recent congestion levels; however, it is not clear if the upside momentum is a new reality of a dead-cat bounce The market struggles to find the right direction of the next move amid a high level of uncertainty. Bitcoin dominance returned above 62.00%; however, the second-tier altcoins continue outperforming the market. Bitcoin's volatility dropped to the lowest level in more than two years, which may be a precursor to sharp movements if history is any guide.
At the opening of the European session, Bitcoin is hovering above $9,300, having gained 1.8% since the start of the day. Ethereum settled above $240.00 after a short-lived dive to $235.00, while XRP is changing hands at $0.1990.
Syscoin (SYS) is the best-performing asset out of top-100 with nearly 170% of gains on a day-to-day basis. The coin with the current market value of $85 million takes the 91st place in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Stock markets edged higher on global stimulus measures. EU leaders reach a deal on 750 billion-euro recovery fund, however, the experts warn that the market may be vulnerable to a sharp correction.
The market, particularly tech stocks, is rallying on both good news and bad news, which tells us it’s all about momentum and not about the facts. There are concerns we could see significant pullbacks before we make further gains, but at the moment you can’t stand in front of the train that is the Nasdaq 100 Index, Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific Pty, commented as cited by Bloomberg.
ETH/BTC Daily Chart
ETH/BTC is currently trading at 0.02598. The cross settled above the upward-looking middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.0257, which now serves as a local support. ETH/BTC attempted a recovery above 0.026, but failed to hold the ground so far. The 50-day Simple Moving Average has flattened at 0.02522. If it is broken, the price may drop to 0.024 with 100-day located above this area.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.02600, then the second at 0.0264 and the third one at 0.0270.
Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.02557, then the second at 0.02572 and the third one at 0.0250.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
BTC/USD is currently trading at $9,330. The first digital coin jumped above $9,200 after several days of range-bound trading. Since the start of the day, BTC/USD has gained nearly 2% amid strong bullish momentum. A sustainable move above $9,200 improved the short-term picture, while a critical support is still created by the psychological barrier of $9,000. The upward-looking 100-day SMA reinforces the channel support and separates the coin from an extended sell-off towards 200-day SMA at $8,550 zone.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $9,500, then the second at $10,000 and the third one at $10,400.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $9,000, then the second at $8,550 and the third one at $8,400.
ETH/USD Daily Chart
ETH/USD is currently trading at $242 supported by the 50-day SMA coupled with the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band on approach to $236. If it is broken, the downside momentum may gain traction and push the price towards 100-day SMA100 at $217; however, the critical support is created by 200-day simple moving average on approach to $200 level, which is unlikely to be taken out from the first attempt. On the upside, the next resistance is created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $248.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $260, then the second at $270 and the third one at $300.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $240, then the second at $200 and the third one at $185.
XRP/USD Daily Chart
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.1980. The coin has regained the ground above 100-day SMA that was lost during Monday trading. However, despite the recovery, the price continues moving within the long-term bearish trend from the recent high of $0.2056 (July 9). A sustainable move above $0.2020 (July 19 recovery high) is needed for the upside to gain traction. The 100-day SMA at $0.1965 serves as an initial support level that may slow down the bears and initiate the recovery towards psychological $0.2000 followed by the above-mentioned $0.2020. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on 200-day SMA on approach t0 $0.2100.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.2000, then the second at $0.2020 and the third one at $0.21.
Below the current price, the first level of support is at $0.1965, then the second at $0.1900 and the third one at $0.1800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin stalled after recovery attempt, altcoins move ahead
BTC/USD is trading at $9,355. The first digital coin has gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis and barely changed since the start of the day, moving within a tight channel with the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
XRP/USD struggles to build Tuesday’s momentum eying $0.20
Ripple re-embarked on the journey of breaking barriers after testing the support at $0.19 last week. The recovery took place in tandem with other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin which this time joined in the rally closing in on the resistance at $9,500.
ETH 2.0 final testnet launch on August 4, is a rally brewing?
The much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0 has kept investors on the edge for the longest time. However, the good news is that its final testnet is set to launch on August 4.
BCH/USD short term falling wedge pattern breakout flashing buy signals
Bitcoin Cash advanced higher following the announcement that Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust had finally been approved for public listing on the stock market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.