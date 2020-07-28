Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: ETH/BTC in a free fall, BTC stays under $11,000

- Safe-haven rally ground to a halt ahead of the FED's meeting.
- The crypto market enters a sideways/downward cycle after a sharp increase
- ETH/BTC could continue falling as Bitcoin is gaining ground.
The cryptocurrency market has been on retreat after a strong rally on the weekend and on Monday. Bitcoin and all major altcoins started the technical correction from the overbought levels; however, the bulls stand ready to regain the control and drive the market to new highs.
While a massive rally was caused by a rush to safety, the retreat also correlates with the sentiments on the global markets. Gold dropped from the all-time high of $1,981 to trade at $1,927 by press time. The US Dollar stabilized after a sharp sell-off amid rising concerns about the state of the US economy and inflationary fears caused by the expectations of the dovish FED's comments.
Some experts are doubtful that FED's move to extend the liquidity supply and hold rates low will create a new rally on risk assets.
“What we’re going to need next for another leg up is a better macroeconomic outlook, because the next leg up will come from a rotation into cyclicals. Right now you can see some improvement in North Asia. But still not in the U.S,” Fabiana Fedeli, global head of fundamental equities at Robeco Group said in the interview with Bloomberg.
In this case, Gold and Bitcoin may get additional support and proceed to new highs.
ETH/BTC Daily Chart
ETH/BTC dropped like a stone on Monday. The cross tested 0.0325 and hit 0.02860 as BTC recovery has been gaining traction, while altcoins's bullish momentum started fading away. At the time of writing, ETH/BTC is changing hands at 0.02900 moving within a short-term bearish trend. The price slipped below upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at 0.03100 and $0.0300 reinforced by the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band. This move cancelled the bullish scenario for the time being and brought the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band on approach to $0.0270 into focus. This support is followed by 100-week Simple Moving Average at $0.02642.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.03000, then the second at 0.03100 and the third one at 0.0320.
Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.02700, then the second at 0.0264 and the third one at 0.02500.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
BTC/USD is currently trading at $10,898. The first digital coin retreated from the recent high of $11,414 but managed to stay above the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band $10,580. This barrier provides a backstop in case of the downside correction. The short-term trend is bullish as long as the price stays above $10,000; however, the downward-looking RSI on a daily chart implies that the correction is not over. BTC/USD has lost 1% since the beginning of the day and gained over 4% in the recent 24 hours. The next local resistance comes at $11,000. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the highest level of 2020 at $11,414.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $11,000, then the second at $11,400 and the third one at $12,000.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $10,500, then the second at $10,000 and the third one at $9,350.
ETH/USD Daily Chart
ETH/USD is currently trading at $315.90. The second-largest digital asset hit the recent recovery high at $334 and has been losing ground ever since. The coin touched the intraday low of $306.40 as the price retraced from the overbought levels. ETH/USD got back intside the daily Bollinger Band and now the upper line of this rising channel serves as a local resistance for the coin that separates the price from a deeper recovery to $330.00. On the downside, the next support is created by psychological $300.00
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $320, then the second at $330 and the third one at $350.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $300, then the second at $260 and the third one at $242.
XRP/USD Daily Chart
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2212. The coin retreated from the Monday's high of $0.2294. The coin faced a stiff resistance on approach to $0.2300 and dropped to the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band. On the downside, if $0.2100 gives way, the short-term bullish scenario will be invalidated and $0.2000 will come back into view. On the upside, the critical resistance is created by a combination of 50-week SMA and the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band at $0.2260. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent high on approach to 0.2300.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.2260, then the second at $0.2300 and the third one at $0.2400.
Below the current price, the first level of support is at $0.2200, then the second at $0.2100 and the third one at $0.2000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin takes off to $11,400 as Bakkt BTC futures volume hit new all-time high
After two consecutive days of consistent gains, Bitcoin was able to hit a new 2020 high at $11,400 (on Bitfinex). The gains come after several weeks of a stalemate in price actions mainly for BTC and ETH. The breakout has seen attention creep back to Bitcoin with investors hopeful that this is the beginning of a journey to highs above $20,000.
ETC/USD in a free fall after a failure at $7.4
Ethereum Classic (ETC) faced stiff resistance on approach to $7.40 and retreated below $7.00 amid sharp downside correction. The coin lost nearly 4% of its value in a matter of hours to trade at $6.84 by the time of writing.
LTC/USD loses steam short of $60.00
Litecoin price is settling above $50.00 after the recent breakout stalled at $56.00. Generally, the market is taking a step back after recording gains for two consecutive days. LTC/USD bounced off ascending trendline support.
TRX/USD still fighting for a break above $0.02
Tron has in the last couple of weeks launched an attack on the dominant resistance zone at $0.02. Unfortunately, the bullish momentum has not been strong enough to clear the resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci level taken from the last drop from $0.02685 to $0.0073.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.