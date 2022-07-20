Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets turn green as BTC marches to $25,000

- Bitcoin price is ready for a move to $25,000 after overcoming the 200-week SMA.
- Ethereum price awaits capital rotation to make a move to $1,700 and $2,000 hurdles.
- Ripple price shows strength and rallies alongside the big crypto’s bulls.
Bitcoin price is making a significant move with a select few altcoins, including Ripple price. However, Ethereum price seems to have taken a backseat and shows no signs of moving, at least for now.
Bitcoin price is the most bullish among the bunch
Bitcoin price has done the impossible, it has flipped the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $22,631 into a support level by producing a daily candlestick close above it. This development is a bullish trigger and has caused many investors to pivot their capital from altcoins to BTC.
As a result, only the big crypto and a select few altcoins are rallying. The most likely target for bulls would be to retest the midpoint at $25,000. This level is where a local top could form for Bitcoin price.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
If Bitcoin price produces a daily candlestick close below $22,631, it will indicate a weakness among buyers. However, a four-hour candlestick close below $21,670 will flip the range high into a resistance level and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price struggles but remains optimistic
Ethereum price has swept the $1,284 hurdle and is currently grappling with the $1,543 resistance barrier. Although ETH has flipped the latter level into a support floor, it lacks bullish momentum to trigger a run-up.
Therefore, patient investors are likely to be rewarded when capital rotates from BTC to ETH. In such a case, market participants can expect Ethereum price to revisit the $1,700 level next. Under special circumstances, the smart contract token might even revisit the $2,000 psychological level.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish optimism, if Ethereum price fails to stay above the $1,543 level, it will ruin the positive outlook. In such a case, ETH could revisit the $1,284 level, but at that point buyers will have another attempt to push ETH higher.
Ripple price ready for more gains
Ripple price has bounced off the declining trend line at $0.353 and triggered a rally. This trend is likely to reach the range high at $0.387 if the momentum continues to flow in.
Investors can expect an extension of the uptrend if the XRP price manages to flip the $0.387 hurdle into a foothold. In such a case, Ripple price could revisit the $0.439 resistance barrier.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Ripple price, a rejection at $0.387 is still a likely outcome, especially if the markets cool off. However, if this rejection produces a four-hour candlestick close below $0.336, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
