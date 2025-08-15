Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC steadies after record high, ETH and XRP eye rebound

- Bitcoin holds near $118,700 on Friday after hitting an all-time high of $124,474 before Thursday’s pullback.
- Ethereum finds support around $4,488, hinting at a potential recovery.
- Ripple’s XRP drops to test the $2.99 key level, with bulls eyeing a rebound.
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) stabilized around their key support levels on Friday after dipping 4%, 4.26%, and 5.96%, respectively, the previous day. This price pullback in the top 3 cryptocurrencies came in after the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday. The PPI figures significantly exceeded economists’ expectations, suggesting that inflation is gradually escalating in the US, which has caused a risk-off sentiment in the market.
Bitcoin faces a pullback after record highs
Bitcoin price reached a new all-time high of $124,474 on Thursday but failed to maintain the upward momentum and declined 4% on the same day. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades at around $118,900.
If BTC holds above the $116,000 support level, it could extend the rally to its record high of $124,474.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 54, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bulls still have room for upward momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bullish crossover on Monday, giving a buy signal.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC closes below its $116,000 support on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward the next key support $111,980.
Ethereum price inches away from record highs
Ethereum price reached a new yearly high of $4,788 on Thursday, reaching a level not seen since December 1, 2021, and inches away from its record high of $4,868. However, it failed to maintain these gains and declined 4.26% on that day. At the time of writing on Friday, it has recovered slightly to around $4,624.
If ETH holds above $4,488 support level and continues its recovery, it could extend the rally toward its record high of $4,868, set on November 10, 2021.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 72, bouncing above its overbought level of 70, pointing above, indicating strong bullish momentum. The MACD showed a bullish crossover on Saturday, and with rising green histogram bars, further supports the bullish thesis.
ETH/USDT daily chart
If ETH faces a correction, it could extend the decline to find support around $3,946.
XRP finds support around the key level
XRP price faced rejection from its daily level around $3.40 on Thursday and declined 5.96% for the day, testing its key support at $2.99. At the time of writing on Friday, it recovers slightly, trading around $3.11.
If XRP holds above the $2.99 support level, it could extend the rally toward its next daily resistance at $3.40.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 51, above its neutral level of 50, indicating fading bearish momentum. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must continue to move above its neutral value. Traders should still be cautious that the MACD shows a bearish crossover on Thursday, giving sell signals and suggesting a downward trend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if XRP closes below its $2.99 support level, it could extend the decline toward its next support at $2.72.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
