Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP key supports break as correction deepens

Bitcoin price falls below the ascending trendline, signaling a shift from a bullish to bearish market structure.

Ethereum slips below its support at $4,232, with bears eyeing levels below $4,000.

Ripple’s XRP closes below its 50-day EMA at $2.93, hinting at further correction ahead.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all closed below key support zones as the correction deepens this week. BTC has fallen under its ascending trendline, and ETH slipped below the critical level with eyes on levels below $4,000. At the same time, XRP closed under its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.93, with all these top 3 currencies suggesting further downside pressure ahead.

Bitcoin breaks below the ascending trendline, changes market structure

Bitcoin price extended the decline, closing below $116,300 as the week started, and on Tuesday, it closed below an ascending trendline drawn by connecting multiple lows since early April. During the same period, BTC also closed below the 50-day EMA at $114,903. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it recovers slightly at around $113,400.

If BTC continues its pullback, it could extend losses toward its next support level at $111,980.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 41 on the daily chart, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bearish crossover last week, suggesting a downward trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its daily level at $116,000.

Ethereum momentum indicators show weakness

Ethereum price reached a new yearly high of $4,788 last week on Thursday, but failed to continue its upward trend and declined nearly 14% in the next five days until Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it trades at around $4,132.

If the daily resistance at $4,232 holds as resistance, it could extend the decline toward its next key support at $3,946.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 53, retreating from overbought territory last week and pointing downward, indicating fading bullish momentum. The MACD showed a bearish crossover on Tuesday, further supporting the bearish thesis.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH recovers and closes above the daily resistance at $4,232, it could extend the rally toward its record highs at $4,488.

XRP slips below key level, signaling further correction

Ripple’s XRP faced rejection around the daily level of $3.40 on August 14 and declined over 12% in the next five days, closing below the 50-day EMA at $2.93 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around $2.88.

If XRP continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward its next support level at $2.72.

Like BTC, XRP’s momentum indicators, RSI and MACD, also support the bearish thesis.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if XRP recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its daily resistance at $2.99.