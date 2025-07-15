Bitcoin price declines 2% on Tuesday after reaching a new all-time high of $123,218 on Monday as traders begin to realize profits.

Ethereum price faces rejection near the $3,000 level, suggesting a potential short-term correction.

Ripple’s XRP slips 3% after briefly retesting the key $3 resistance, signaling selling pressure at higher levels.

Bitcoin (BTC) price faces a pullback, trading below $108,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday as traders opted to take profits following strong rallies. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps, correcting nearly 2% and 3%, respectively, facing rejection from their key levels of $3,000 and $3.

On-chain data shows that BTC’s Exchange Netflow (the difference between BTC flowing into and out of the exchange) is positive and reaches levels not seen since February 25. An increase in inflows indicates investors are likely sending BTC to sell and could contribute to the short-term pullback in ETH and XRP as well.

Bitcoin faces a correction after reaching a new all-time high at $123,218

Bitcoin price rallied, reaching a new all-time high of $123,218 on Monday, but failed to close above the psychological level of $120,000. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it dipped 2%, trading below $108,000.

If BTC continues to face a correction, it could extend the decline to the next daily support level of $111,968.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 66, pointing downward after rejecting its overbought conditions on Monday, indicating fading bullish momentum. Moreover, if the RSI continues to decline and closes below its neutral level of 50, BTC could fall sharply.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC recovers and closes above the $120,000 level on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward its all-time high at $123,218.

Ethereum dips as it fails to close above the $3,000 mark

Ethereum price closed above its daily resistance at $2,724 on Wednesday and rallied 8.6% until Monday but failed to close above the $3,000 resistance level. At the time of writing on Tuesday, ETH has declined slightly, trading below $2,971.

If ETH continues its pullback, it could extend the decline toward its daily support at $2,724.

The RSI reads 69, slipping below its overbought conditions on Monday, indicating fading bullish momentum.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH closes above the $3,000 level on a daily basis, it could extend the rally to retest its next daily resistance at $3,730.

XRP faces a pullback after retesting its $3 mark

Ripple’s XRP extended the rally, retesting the $3 psychological level on Monday after breaking above the daily resistance at $2.72 last week. However, at the time of writing on Tuesday, it faces a pullback and trades below $2.88.

If XRP continues its pullback, it could extend the decline to retest its daily support at $2.72.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 76 and points downwards toward its overbought level of 70, indicating that XRP is in extreme overbought territory. Moreover, the RSI continues to decline and falls below its overbought level of 70. In that case, it indicates fading bullish momentum and potentially paves the way for a deeper correction in the short term.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if XRP closes above $3 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally to retest its January 16 high at $3.40.