Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin's bullish trend picks up steam

- Cryptocurrency market is moving in sync with equities.
- Bitcoin has settled above the upper line of the recent range.
- Ripple is still locked in a tight range despite the recovery.
The global stock markets have been recovering in Asian as the U.S. President Donald Trump soothed the nerves of the market by saying that U.S.-China trade pact was “fully intact”.
China trade deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the agreement, he wrote on Twitter after confusing statements from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro over the fate of the deal.
Those comments triggered a text-book market reactions as equities staged a strong rally, while safe-haven assets like gold and US Dollar were sold-off. Bitcoin and other major assets moved in sync with the stock markets, gaining ground after a long period of sidelined trading.
Bitcoin seems to be moving in sync with risky assets but its safe-haven status remains intact. Bitcoin holders regard the coin as a hedge against inflation, which is inevitable in the environment of massive central bank stimulus around the globe. While the stock markets may be detached from the reality and disoriented by hefty liquidity injections, Bitcoin stands ready to resume growth once the inflation rears its head.
According to the recent Chainalysis report, over 60% of all Bitcoins in circulation are held by long-term investors, who believe that Bitcoin is digital gold. They never sold more that 25% of purchased coins.
ETH/BTC Daily Chart
The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.0251. The price spiked to $0.0256 on Monday amid strong ETH recovery across the board. The local resistance is created by $0.0255 (May 30 high) and $0.0256 (Monday's high). It is followed by a stronger barrier at $0.0260. Meanwhile, the local support is created by $0.0250. The second barrier comes at 0.0235 (daily SMA50), and the third one is at 0.0220 (daily SMA200). The RSI on a daily chart has reversed to the downside, which implies that the price may retreat lower within the bearish correction.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
The BTC/USD is currently trading at the price level of $9630 while moving within a short-term bullish trend amid shrinking volatility. Above the current price, the first resistance level comes at $9,700. This barrier is created by the intraday high. The second resistance is psychological $10,000 followed by the recent recovery high of $10,412 and the highest level of the year $10,511. Below the current price, the first support is created by $9550. This barrier has been limiting the recovery for the most part of the previous week. Then comes psychological $9,000 and $8,750 (weekly SMA50). The RSI has starter reversing to the downside, which is a negative signal for the short-term bulls.
ETH/USD Daily Chart
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $241.3 and stays above the pivotal $240.00 that suggests that an extended recovery may be just around the corner. Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $250. It is followed by the recent recovery high of $253.67 and $265. Once it is out of the way, the upside momentum may start gaining round and bring $300.00 back into focus. Below the current price, if $240.00 is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards the first support of $220 and to the psychological $200.
XRP/USD Daily Chart
The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at $0.1888. It is locked in a tight range under the psychological $0.1900. Critical support is created by $0.1800, if it gives way the sell-off may gather pace and take the price to $0.1730 (Pivot Point 1-week Support2). Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.1900, then comes $0.1955 (the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band) and the third one is registered at $0.2000. This psychological barrier is reinforced by daily SMA50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Green roots of recovery take BTC above $9,700
BTC/USD gained over 2% since this time on Monday and settled above $9,600. The intraday high is registered at $9,723. However, by the time of writing, the price has retreated to $9,630.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD motionless under $0.19 as consolidation takes point
Ripple briefly stepped above $0.19 in widespread cryptocurrency gains during the American session on Monday. The recovery occurred following a week of consolidation above the short term support at $0.1860.
ETH/USD rally falls short of $250, can $240 support hold?
Ethereum moved higher in tandem with the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. BTC extended the bullish leg towards $10,000 after establishing support above $9,400 on Monday. While $10,000 was not achieved, the recovery was ...
IOTA Price Forecast: IOT/USD rise hampered by the SMA 20 curve
IOT/USD jumps from $0.217 to $0.231 as the bulls took charge broke past the $0.22 and $0.23 psychological levels. The MACD shows decreasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.