Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: All hints for a continuation of the correction

Bitcoin price retests its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $92,493; a firm close below it could continue its ongoing correction.

Ethereum price closed below its 50% retracement level of $3,236, suggesting the continuation of the pullback.

Ripple price could rally if it breaks above the upper symmetrical triangle boundary.

Bitcoin (BTC) retests its key support level of $92,493; a firm close below it could continue its ongoing correction. Ethereum (ETH) price closed below its crucial support level of $3,236, suggesting the continuation of the pullback. However, the Ripple (XRP) price could rally if it breaks above the upper symmetrical triangle boundary.

Bitcoin could continue its downturn if it closes below $92,493

Bitcoin price declined 9.47% from Tuesday to Thursday, closing below $92,552. On Friday, it recovers slightly after testing its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $92,493 (drawn from the November 4 low of $66,835 to the December 17 high of $108,353).

If BTC continues its pullback and closes below $92,493, it could extend the decline to test the psychological level of $90,000.

The Relative Strength Index on the daily chart read 43, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also shows a bearish crossover on Wednesday, suggesting a sell signal and a downtrend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC recovers and closes above the $100,000 level, it could extend the rally to retest the December 17, 2024, all-time high of $108,353.

Ethereum price closes below key $3,236 support

Ethereum price declined 12.70% and closed below its 50% price retracement level of $3,236 on Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades around $3,252.

If ETH continues its correction, it could extend the decline to test its psychological importance level of $3,000.

The RSI indicator on the daily chart reads 40, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. Additionally, the MACD indicator also shows a bearish crossover on Thursday, suggesting a sell signal and a downtrend.

ETH/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if ETH recovers, it could extend the rally to retest its weekly resistance at $3,522.

Ripple could rally if the symmetrical triangle resolves upward

Ripple price trades inside a symmetrical triangle, a technical pattern formed by connecting multiple highs and lows with two converging trendlines (from early December to early January). This technical pattern has a bullish bias, and the target is generally obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and the first swing low to the breakout point.

On Tuesday, XRP faced rejection from the upper trendline of the symmetrical triangle and declined by 6.11% until Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades at around $2.28.

Assuming the breakout happens by closing a daily candlestick above the daily resistance level at $2.56, the technical target obtained by this pattern would be $3.63. Investors should be cautious of this theoretical move as it could face a slowdown after a 17% rally to retest Ripple’s psychological importance level of $3.00 as traders could opt to book profits.

The RSI indicator reads 51, above its neutral value of 50, indicating indecisiveness.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if XRP closes below the $1.96 daily support level, it would extend the decline to retest its next support level at $1.40.