Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bulls take over following Thursday’s bearish correction

- The Fear and Greed Index is still trending in the “Fear” zone, which shows that the BTC/USD market is still undervalued.
- ETH/BTC has had a bullish session following two straight bearish sessions to re-enter the green Ichimoku cloud.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple bears took control this Thursday to correct this Wednesday’s bullish action. The price action of the coins look like this:
- BTC/USD has gone up from $8,626.30 to $8,720.40.
- ETH/USD has gone up from $206.23 to $209.55
- XRP/USD has gone up from $0.2116 to $0.214.
Fear and Greed Index
Alternative.me’s fear and greed index has gone down from 44 to 40, and the current market sentiment is still in the “fear” region. This indicates that there is still some upside potential for Bitcoin.
ETH/BTC daily chart
ETH/BTC has gone up from 0.0239 to 0.024 in the early hours of Friday, re-entering the green Ichimoku cloud and trending above the upward trending line, in the process. There are two resistance levels at 0.0249 and 0.0255, while there are two support levels on the downside at 0.0235 and 0.0228, the latter of which corresponds to the SMA 50. The MACD indicates increasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had five straight red sessions.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD has had a bullish start to Friday, following a bearish Thursday as the price consolidates below the $8,800 level. While the 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, indicating increasing price volatility, BTC/USD is sitting on top of the upper curve of the band, which shows that the asset is currently overpriced and may face more bearish correction. This is further corroborated by the RSI indicator, which is also trending at the edge of the overbought zone.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD went up from $206.23 to $209.55, following a bearish Thursday. The price is trending in an upward channel formation and has previously encountered resistance at the upward trending line and the $217 level. On the downside, ETH/USD has two support levels at $197.20 and $188.55. The RSI has dipped down from the overbought zone and currently is trending around 66.67, while the Elliott OScillator has had 7 straight green sessions.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD has gone up from $0.2116 to $0.214 following a heavily bearish Thursday when the price encountered resistance at the SMA 200 and the $0.2264 line. XRP/USD has found support at the upward trending line and is hovering below the upward curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight green sessions of growing intensity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
New month, new gains? Levels that bulls need to break
A necessary correction – that is the best definition of what happened on April 30, which saw a setback after cryptocurrencies went too far, too fast. Nevertheless, holding onto most gains shows that the trend remains positive.
Bitcoin rally to $17,000 in 6 months, Ethereum 2.0 issuance to reduce to 2 million
Cryptoassets are not relenting in the fight to start the month of May on a positive note. The cryptocurrency market is mainly in the green led by NEO (4.8%), IOTA (4.36%), Ripple (3.82%), and Ethereum (3.52%).
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls back down, hold above $200
Following an incredible rally above $200, Ethereum price extended the bullish action above $225. A new April high was formed at $227, however, the price did not stay up for long as a retreat occurred almost immediately.
IOTA Market Update: IOT/USD bullish interest intact, up 3% on a daily basis
IOTA price is among the biggest single-digit gainers on the market. It adjusted higher by 3.23% on the day from an opening value of $0.1770. On the upside, an intraday high has been achieved at $0.1839 but ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.