Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple all buckle under bearish correction – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $6,876.98

: $6,876.98 Current Price: $6,713.50

BTC/USD has no healthy support levels on the downside, so further price drops can be expected. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $6,785 and $7,000. The former has the one-hour Previous High, four-hour Previous High, one-day Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Bollinger Band upper curve and one-day Pivot Point support-one. The $7,000-level has the one-hour SMA 200, one-day Previous High, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open : $158.61

: $158.61 Current Price: $155.50

ETH/USD one healthy resistance and support level at $159.30 and $152.80, respectively. The $159.30 resistance level has the one-hour Bollinger middle curve, four-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Previous High, four-hour Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 4-hour MA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200. The $152.80 support level has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve and 4-hour SMA 100.

Ripple

Open: $0.1862

$0.1862 Current Price: $0.1835

XRP/USD has no strong resistance levels on the upside, but it is well supported at $0.1781 and $0.1762. The former has the daily Pivot Point 1 support-three, while the latter has the one-week Pivot Point support-one and Previous Year low.

