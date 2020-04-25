Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC/USD faces no strong resistance levels, while ETH/USD and XRP/USD face one each – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $7,510.78

: $7,510.78 Current Price: $7,466.48

BTC/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside, while on the downside, healthy support lies at $7,050. This support level sees a confluence of the one-day Previous Low, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day SMA 10 and 4-hour SMA 100.

Ethereum

Open: $187.73

Current Price: $186.42

ETH/USD has a strong resistance level at $191.25, which has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $170 and $166.25. The former has the 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level. On the other hand, the $166.25 level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ripple

Open : $0.1935

: $0.1935 Current Price: $0.1922

XRP/USD has strong resistance at $0.1975, which has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and Previous Week high. On the downside, the healthy $0.1775 support level has the one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point support-one.

