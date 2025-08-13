Top 3 AI tokens to watch as Perplexity offers $34.5 billion for Google Chrome

- Bittensor inches closer to $400 after an 8% jump on Tuesday.
- Near Protocol bounces off the 50-day EMA, targeting the 200-day EMA breakout rally.
- Render approaches a crucial resistance trendline as buying pressure increases.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens are back in the trend underpinned by the altcoins market recovery and Perplexity’s $34.5 billion longshot offer for Google Chrome on Tuesday. Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Render (RNDR) are leading the gains among the top AI tokens, backed by optimistic technical outlooks suggesting further gains.
Perplexity has made the eye-popping offer to Google, as the US Department of Justice (DOJ) pursues a legal case over the alleged illegal monopoly of Google Chrome over the search engine market. Amid the US DOJ's demands to sell off the Chrome browser, Perplexity's eyes are set on gaining market share and boosting its AI-powered browser, Comet.
Bittensor nears the crucial crossroad at $400
Bittensor remains muted so far on Wednesday, following its 8.94% gains from the previous day. The AI token holds the ground at the 50% retracement level at $361, drawn from the $712 peak on December 8 to the $183 low on April 6.
The bounceback in TAO struggles to reclaim the $400 level, while bulls target the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $424. A decisive close above the psychological level could extend the recovery run.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) maintains an uptrend after crossing above its signal line on Sunday and flashing a buy signal. This indicates steady bullish momentum supporting the upside chances.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 53 on the daily chart, indicating the buying pressure holds above the neutral level.
TAO/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, the AI tokens could retest the $361 support level if the supply pressure remains dominant at $400.
Near Protocol targets the 200-day EMA breakout
Near Protocol edges higher by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday, following the 7% rise on Tuesday, extending the bounce back from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.59. The recovery run in NEAR targets the 200-day EMA at $2.96 as the immediate resistance.
A decisive push above this dynamic line could reclaim the $3.00 level, potentially extending the rally to test the 50% retracement level at $3.87, which is retraced from $8.24 on December 6 to $1.82 on April 9.
A bullish tilt is evident in the momentum indicator, enhancing recovery chances, as the RSI at 57 indicates rising buying pressure, and the MACD has crossed above its signal line.
NEAR/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, a close below the 50-day EMA at $2.59 could extend the decline to $2.14 support, last tested on July 8.
Render could face opposition at a crucial resistance trendline
Render bounced back by 8% on Tuesday and extended the uptrend by 2% at the time of writing on Wednesday. The recovery in RENDER eyes the 200-day EMA at $4.30, moving closely with a resistance trendline formed by connecting the January 21 and May 10 closes.
Investors could consider a decisive close above the 200-day EMA as a buying opportunity, potentially targeting the 50% retracement from the December 6 close of $10.47 and the March 10 close of $2.73, at $5.35.
The momentum indicators support the optimistic viewpoint, as seen with previous AI tokens, with an RSI of 57 and an uptrending MACD and its signal line indicating rising bullish momentum.
RENDER/USDT daily price chart.
On the contrary, a reversal from the resistance trendline could retest the 50-day EMA at $3.82.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and XRP stabilize, ETH nears all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) stabilize below their key resistance levels; a firm close above indicates a rally ahead. In the meantime, Ethereum (ETH) bulls take control of the momentum, surpassing $4,500 mark and targeting its record highs at $4,868.
Crypto Gainers: Fartcoin, Chainlink, Solana surge as Scott Bessent urges 50bps rate cut
Altcoins such as Fartcoin, Chainlink, and Solana rank as top performers over the last 24 hours as the market trades in the green with the US Consumer Price Index of July remaining at 2.7% and the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent floating ideas of a 50 basis point rate cut.
Altcoins open interest surges to new all-time high amid declining Bitcoin volatility
The altcoin market's futures open interest (OI) surged to a record $47 billion, driven by rapid price gains, according to a Glassnode report on Tuesday. The surge comes amid a decline in Bitcoin's (BTC) at-the-money implied volatility (ATM IV), which historically precedes sudden price swings.
FTX customers file lawsuit against Fenwick & West over involvement in exchange collapse
Customers of defunct crypto exchange FTX are accusing Fenwick & West of direct involvement in the exchange's fraudulent activity through the creation of a structure that enabled fraud and money laundering, according to a filing on Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.