- THORChain announced on Tuesday that its stagenet development of its XRP integration is nearing the final step, with mainnet activation imminent.
- This integration enhances THORChain’s economic model by increasing swap activity and protocol fees.
- The news failed to significantly impact RUNE price, THORChain’s native token, but suggests a positive outlook.
THORChain (RUNE) announced on Tuesday that its stagenet development of its Ripple (XRP) integration is nearing the final step, with mainnet activation imminent. This integration enhances THORChain’s economic model by increasing swap activity and protocol fees. The news failed to significantly impact RUNE’s price, with RUNE trading around $1.35 at the time of writing on Wednesday, but it suggests a positive outlook for the token.
THORChain’s XRP integration to boost multichain capacity
THORChain, a decentralized liquidity network with an interoperable blockchain that enables cross-chain token swaps in a non-custodial manner, posted an update on its official X account on Tuesday confirming that the stagenet deployment for XRP integration is at a near-final step, with mainnet activation imminent.
⚡️ $XRP is coming to THORChain - and it’s a bigger win than you think.— THORChain (@THORChain) April 29, 2025
On April 11th, XRP went live on THORChain’s stagenet.
This milestone integration led by the @strangelovelabs and @ninerealms_cap teams is a gigantic win for our community.
Because this deployment is one of… pic.twitter.com/UG7KyKtbEo
The deployment began on April 11, when XRP was integrated into THORChain’s stagenet. Stagenet is a staging network – a test environment used by developers to deploy and test new features before they go live on the mainnet (the fully operational, public blockchain network).
The activation of the mainnet has yet to be announced, which means XRP swaps will be fully live on THORChain’s production network and accessible to all users for real transactions. Adding high-volume assets, such as XRP (the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinGecko), enhances THORChain’s economic model by increasing swap activity and protocol fees.
Historically, the integration of new chains, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Avalanche (AVAX), in 2021 has led to temporary spikes in trading volume and RUNE’s price. If history repeats, RUNE could expect a similar price rally.
However, the news about the XRP integration did not significantly impact RUNE’s price on Tuesday even as it suggests a positive outlook in the long term for the token as it expands THORChain’s ecosystem, enhances its cross-chain capabilities, and boosts wider adoption.
RUNE’s technical outlook suggests a rally if its 50-day EMA holds strong
RUNE price broke above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.30 on April 24 and rose 7.63%. However, it has consolidated above this level over the last five days. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $1.34.
If the 50-day EMA continues to hold and RUNE moves higher, it could extend the rally to retest its next daily resistance at $1.60.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 58 after being rejected from overbought conditions last week, indicating fading bullish momentum. However, the RSI still remains above its neutral level of 50 and has room for the higher leg.
RUNE/USDT daily chart
However, if RUNE fails to find support at its 50-day EMA, it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $1.16, which aligns with the daily level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bulls target $100,000 BTC, $2,000 ETH, and $3 XRP
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $95,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, and a breakout suggests gains toward $100,000. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and hovered around their key levels.
Tether mints 3 billion USDT on Ethereum and TRON as markets stabilize
Tether ramps up its minting activity amid surging demand for stablecoins, often signaling heightened trading and liquidity needs. The issuer of the leading stablecoin by market capitalization has minted 2 billion USDT on Ethereum and an additional 1 billion USDT on the TRON network.
SEC delays decision on Franklin Templeton’s spot XRP ETF to June 2025
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on Franklin Templeton’s spot XRP ETF, extending the review period to June 17, 2025. XRP traded at approximately $2.24 at press time, rising 7% over the past week, according to CoinGecko.
Trump Media announces new token launch and native crypto wallet in latest Shareholder letter
Trump Media unveils plans to launch a utility token and crypto wallet to monetize Truth Social and expand its streaming services. Markets react with a 10% drawdown on the Solana-hosted official TRUMP memecoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week. This week’s rally was supported by strong institutional demand, as US spot ETFs recorded a total inflow of $2.68 billion until Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.