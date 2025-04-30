Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for 21Shares Dogecoin ETF; Bitwise’s DOGE ETF decision delayed

- Nasdaq files a 19b-4 form with the US SEC, proposing to list and trade shares of the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF.
- The US SEC has postponed its decision on Bitwise’s spot DOGE ETF application, extending the review period until June 15.
- Dogecoin price hovers around $0.17 on Wednesday, after declining slightly the previous day following the news.
Nasdaq files a 19b-4 form with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday to list the 21Shares Dogecoin (DOGE) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). At the same time, the regulator simultaneously delayed its decision on Bitwise’s spot DOGE ETF until June 15, leaving Dogecoin trading near $0.17 on Wednesday after a slight dip on the news.
Nasdaq files for 21Shares Dogecoin ETF with the US SEC
US exchange Nasdaq filed a 19b-4 form with the US SEC on Tuesday to propose listing and trading shares of the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF. The filing follows 21Shares, an asset management company that submitted an S-1 registration with the SEC on April 10. This fund will provide exposure to the price of Dogecoin without direct sales of the cryptocurrency. Moreover, Coinbase Custody Trust will hold the fund’s tokens and serve as the official custodian for the ETF.
During the same period, the US SEC announced that it had postponed its decision on Bitwise’s spot DOGE ETF application, extending the review period until June 15, 2025. The filings were responses to March requests from US exchanges NYSE Arca and Cboe BZX Exchange to list Bitwise’s Dogecoin.
These news announcements caused a slight decline in Dogecoin price on Tuesday; however, it stabilized at around $0.17 when writing on Wednesday.
Dogecoin’s technical outlook faces resistance around the weekly level
Dogecoin price has been facing resistance around the weekly level of $0.18 since last week, and on Sunday, it declined by 4% over the next three days. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around $0.17.
If DOGE continues to correct, it could extend the decline to retest its April 22 low of $0.15.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 54 and points downwards towards its neutral level of 50, indicating fading bullish momentum. If the RSI falls below its neutral level of 50, the Dogecoin price will likely fall sharply.
DOGE/USDT daily chart
However, if DOGE breaks and closes above the weekly resistance at $0.18, it could extend the rally to retest its psychological importance level at $0.22.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
